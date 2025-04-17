Steelers insider quells fans' biggest fear a week ahead of NFL Draft

The clock is ticking. Aaron Rodgers is still a free agent, and the Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t have a starting quarterback. With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, options are running thin.

Last year’s tandem of quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, both left the Steel City for the Meadowlands in free agency. So far, the only replacement brought in has been quarterback Mason Rudolph, who has been nothing more than a reliable backup throughout his career.

Prior reports suggested that the Steelers may be interested in drafting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the first round, especially after he accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. The Steelers held a pre-draft meeting with Milroe, but that interest may be waning.

Steelers may not be interested in Jalen Milroe at all

FOX Sports’ talk show host Colin Cowherd previously said the Steelers “really like” Milroe and are hoping to select him with the No. 21 overall pick, but The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo pushed back against the report.

“I’m hearing the exact opposite,” DeFabo wrote on Thursday. “In fact, I’m going to make a bold prediction that if Milroe is sitting there in the third round, the Steelers still won’t draft him.”

FanSided’s Cody Williams projected the Steelers to snag the quarterback with their first pick after reports claimed that the team’s scouts “love” the Alabama product, but sentiments in Pittsburgh may have changed since then. That may come as a relief to some Steelers fans after Milroe’s hand measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine gave fans flashbacks of Kenny Pickett.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has expressed his desire to find a mobile quarterback. Milroe has an abundance of natural talent and could thrive as a rushing threat, but his inconsistency as a passer could cause some turbulence early on. Despite his deficiencies as a pure passer, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has shown the ability to extract production out of electrifying rushing quarterbacks. The Steelers posted a 4-2 record with Fields as their starter last year by limiting his mistakes and capitalizing on his strengths.

In his two years as a starter, Milroe threw for 5,678 yards and 39 touchdowns while rushing for 1,257 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. Although he was once considered to be a late first-round pick, he’s currently projected to be selected in the second round, per NFL Mock Draft Database.