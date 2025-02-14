3 more hypothetical Steelers QB trades that won’t happen in a million years
The NFL world was rocked (or maybe softly jostled) by sudden Trevor Lawrence trade rumors on Thursday.
We know the Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback. We know the Jacksonville Jaguars probably aren't satisfied with the return on investment from the former No. 1 pick. It scratched a certain "so crazy it might work" itch.
Naturally, those rumors were quickly dispelled by more reliable sources. Lawrence has not lived up to expectations in Jacksonville, but we can't blame him for roster instability and suboptimal coaching. Lawrence's talent is still clear whenever you turn on a Jaguars game, and Jacksonville isn't going to give up on the 25-year-old so soon after his historic contract extension.
That said, it does expose Steelers fans to more ambitious possibilities than simply re-signing Justin Fields or retreading a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers. Where there's a will, there's a way in the NFL. The Steelers front office is not known for its aggression under the leadership of Omar Khan, but after toiling in mediocrity for so long with Kenny Pickett and Russell Wilson, there is real urgency to figure out this quarterback debacle.
The following trades absolutely will not happen, but... they're fun to think about, and there may even be some logic nestled in there somewhere.
3. Steelers probably can't pry former No. 1 pick Bryce Young out of Carolina
There was a time last season when the concept of a Bryce Young trade felt very much alive. The second-year quarterback was benched after a few weeks when the Carolina Panthers turned the offense over to 36-year-old Andy Dalton instead. Dalton made five starts before the Panthers, trending out of postseason contention, decided to revert back to their former top pick.
Young actually performed quite well down the stretch. His time on the sidelines appeared to pay off, as he was seeing the field much better upon his return. Young's lack of size and arm strength will be a constant talking point the rest of his career, but there's a reason Carolina coveted him so strongly coming out of Alabama. When he's comfortable in the pocket and equipped with even a semi-decent WR room, Young has the sort of mobility, touch, and processing speed that makes a QB pop in the NFL.
The Panthers don't have alternative options at this point. Not a single veteran wants to sign up for Carolina purgatory, and the Panthers aren't positioned to replace Young through the draft. Factor in the sheer volume of assets sacrificed to acquire Young on draft night a couple years back, and it's hard to imagine the Panthers jumping ship so soon. He performed too well down the stretch, and the Panthers are nothing if not consistent with their inadequacy.
2. Dolphins probably won't dump Tua Tagovailoa's contract to Steelers
The Miami Dolphins inked Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212.4 million extension last summer. He promptly suffered his fourth documented concussion at the NFL level, which raised long-term health concerns that threatened to derail his entire career. Tagovailoa wound up back on the football field again, but durability is a delicate and pressing issue for the 26-year-old.
Beyond the injuries, there was always justified skepticism of Miami's decision to lock up Tagovailoa at such an exorbitant number. He was been undeniably productive since arriving in South Beach, but you'd struggle to find a quarterback more dependent on his surroundings that Tagovailoa. The Dolphins' offense, at full strength, is the NFL's most well-oiled machine. It's all about timing and execution. When that timing is muddied up, however — when Tagovailoa is forced to improvise outside the strict constraints of his scheme — the whole operation tends to fall apart.
It's hard to imagine Tagovailoa in a different uniform. If the Dolphins could dump him to Pittsburgh for real value and build around a more sustainable young quarterback, or even a short-term bridge option like Aaron Rodgers, that is probably the best path forward. Miami won't do it, though. Mike McDaniel is too invested in the Tagovailoa partnership, and there's too much risk associated with trading established "franchise quarterbacks," even if you disagree with describing Tagovailoa as such. One should also wonder if Pittsburgh wants to absorb the injury liability inherent to such a trade.
1. Niners won't let Steelers pick up the tab on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers are about to drop $200 million-plus on Brock Purdy's doorstep. The former last overall pick will go from one of the NFL's best bargain contracts (four years, $3.7 million) to one of its most unbearably expensive. There has been a palpable dread circling the 49ers fanbase for weeks. Paying Purdy like an elite quarterback after a six-win season just feels cursed. Like it's the final 'click' of San Francisco's Super Bowl window closing.
That said, the Niners could reroute the bill elsewhere. Nothing is stopping them from shopping Purdy, a 2023 Pro Bowl participant and NFC champ, to teams with a desperate need at quarterback. The Steelers would certainly qualify. The price tag attached to Purdy's arrival would be steep, but he's a proven winner at such a young age, and the Steelers build their entire identity around winning (at least in the regular season).
Purdy gets labeled a "game manager" by his more vociferous critics. While paying him $60 million annually is not ideal, it's worth acknowledging his accomplishments to date. When Purdy is working with a clean pocket and a full-strength supporting cast, he has the mobility and arm strength to pull off unconventional passes and stretch the defense a bit. He'd be much better than Russell Wilson or Justin Fields; that much is certain. Just don't expect the Niners to jump ship, as their love affair with Purdy seems destined to end in mutually unmet expectations.