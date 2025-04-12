How much do caddies make at The Masters each year? Prices may vary

The prize money at The Masters has been steadily climbing year after year. Put simply, it's becoming more and more lucrative to play well at the year's first major championship in golf. Make no mistake, that's the biggest part of success at The Masters, the professional golfer playing to the top of their ability. However, they're not going to be able to do that without a skilled and great caddie manning their bag.

Just looking recently at Scottie Scheffler, who entered the 2025 Masters Tournament winning two of the last three Green Jackets, his caddie, Ted Scott, clearly plays an integral role in his success at Augusta. Not only do the two work extremely well together but Scott also has caddied for another two-time Masters winner, Bubba Watson. When you've been on the bag for four Masters victories combined with two separate golfers, the caddie might have something to do with it.

Donning their white coveralls as the caddie's official uniform at The Masters, their ability to navigate Augusta, the elements, and their player's game is why they are so crucial. Golf fans know it and it's why we all love to see the player-caddie conversations in any given round. However, it also leads fans to wonder just how much money a caddie at The Masters gets for their vital work.

There isn't a definitive answer, but there is some idea we can give you about just how much caddies make at The Masters.

How much do The Masters caddies make? Percentages and finishes play a part

Caddies at The Masters often make a flat rate that is generally between $1,500 and $3,000 as a flat fee for their services. This proverbial stipend that golfers pay their caddie is largely to cover their expenses while traveling. After all, caddies also have to pay for room and board, their meals, their travel and so on. Subsequently, golfers and their bag men negotiate a flat fee per week that falls in that range to get paid.

Beyond the flat fee, though, the majority of a caddie's earnings at The Masters or any golf tournament are determined by the finishing position of a player. While this can vary based on the agreements that players and caddies come to, the general rule of thumb is what is commonly referred to as the 10-7-5 rule.

The 10-7-5 rule is based on the percentages of a player's winnings and prize money that the caddie will receive with the percentage in that group ultimately determined by their position on the leaderboard. The winner at The Masters would give their caddie 10% of their prize money, which accounts to a whopping $420,000 for the 2025 tournament, while Top 10 finishers would pay their caddie 7% of their winnings. Every other finisher would then give 5% to their caddie.

Again, different arrangements can be made and there is no catch-all contract in the sport of golf or at The Masters to determine how much a caddie makes in a given week. These are, however, the standard practices on the PGA Tour and in professional golf that we can make our best guesses for.