The Yankees are willing to go to great lengths to ensure they land Cody Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs' offseason plans appear to revolve around trading Cody Bellinger, who opted into the second year of a three-year contract this winter. Bellinger was solid last season, but his production declined noticeably after his standout 2023 campaign. Due $52.5 million over the next two years, Bellinger is a tad expensive for Chicago's taste, and it seems like Jed Hoyer and Co. were a bit caught off-guard to still have his salary on the books for 2025.
Of the reported Bellinger suitors, the New York Yankees appear to be the most serious. It's an obvious fit on paper, with Bellinger plugging the left-handed outfield slot once occupied by Juan Soto. He's not remotely on Soto's level offensively, but Bellinger offers a bit more defensive flexibility. Most notably, he's comfortable in center field, which would allow New York to punt Aaron Judge to a less demanding position. Bellinger can also spend time at first base, which might come in handy if the Yankees whiff on Christian Walker and Pete Alonso.
Bellinger comes with some deep-seated injury concerns, which have plagued him throughout his career, but the talent is undeniable. A former MVP and two-time All-Star, Bellinger's peak can rival the very best in baseball. He's 29, so there should be plenty left in the tank. Yankee Stadium is a great park to hit in, too, so Bellinger would be in an advantageous position. Especially if he's batting behind or in front of Judge.
That said, it should come as no surprise that New York is taking this pursuit very seriously.
Yankees willing to pay hefty price to land Cody Bellinger in New York
According to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the Yankees are willing to part with No. 5 prospect Will Warren in a potential trade. Warren, a 25-year-old right-handed pitcher, made six appearances (five starts) with the big-league squad last season, finishing with a 10.32 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 22.2 innings.
Those aren't the best numbers, obviously, but Warren has shown impressive stuff in the Minors and, again, he's 25. The upside is considerable. For the Yankees to dangle a top-five prospect for Bellinger, despite his contract, is a serious show of respect. The general assumption has been that Chicago would essentially need to dump Bellinger's contract for little to no value. Warren might actually become a long-term building block for the Cubs.
This is certainly in line with Bellinger's talent, though. Yankees fans ought to be encouraged by how aggressive the front office has been after missing out on Soto. We can all quibble with Max Fried's $218 million valuation, or even the idea of axing a top-five prospect for Bellinger, but the impetus behind such moves is commendable. The Yankees, of all clubs, should be spending to win.
How exactly Chicago will handle Bellinger's salary remains to be seen, though. The Cubs want New York to pay almost all of the $52.5 million remaining on his deal, per SI's report. The Yankees — surprise, surprise — would rather Chicago eat the majority of that money. So, how much the Yankees include in this trade, if it does happen, will almost certainly depend on how much of the bill New York is forced to cover. If the Cubs swallow the money, expect Warren — and more — to be on his way to Wrigley Field.