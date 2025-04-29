This NBA Mock Draft mistake could set the Mavericks back even further

To say 2025 has been rough for the Dallas Mavericks and their fan base is a massive understatement. After trading Luka Dončić in February, Kyrie Irving tore his ACL, and the centerpiece for the Luka trade, Anthony Davis, played just nine games with Dallas. Subsequently, the Mavs missed the playoffs and are now focused on improving their roster in a loaded 2025 draft class.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently released his latest mock draft. Unfortunately, it spells more bad news for the Mavericks, as Buckley had Dallas taking Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 11 pick. Let's explore why this pick would be less than ideal for the Mavericks.

Khaman Maluach doesn't fit the Mavericks' needs

Undoubtedly, Maluach is a talented big man with high-level two-way upside, and No. 11 is good value for him. However, with Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Derek Lively, the Mavericks don't need another big. Maluach's projected role as a rim-running big is extremely similar to Gafford and Lively. With Kyrie likely out for next season, the Mavs desperately need to find another guard with creation skills. Alternatively, they could look to upgrade their wing depth. Adding another big solves neither need, and would create a logjam at the center position.

The way Buckley's mock draft played out, most of the top-tier guards and wings were off the board. Still, BYU's Egor Demin, or Saint-Quentin's Nolan Traoré, would fill their guard void while South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles, or UConn's Liam McNeeley, would bolster the Mavericks' wing depth.

Maluach being on the board when Dallas picks is somewhat of a nightmare for Mavs fans, general manager Nico Harrison has an obsession with this prototype of players, and could select Maluach despite him not filling a team need. Harrison famously said defense wins championships, and Maluach is one of the most gifted defenders in the class.

If the Mavericks draft Maluach Gafford, Daniel Gafford or Derek Lively should be traded

Considering the Mavericks' clear roster flaws, drafting Maluach would have to put Gafford or Lively on the trade block. Trading Livley specifically would give them the best chance at acquiring a quality perimeter shot creator. However, with Nico in charge, it's far from a guarantee that they would be moved.

With what we've seen from his basketball philosophy, he could go all-in on building a dominant interior defense. On draft day, Mavericks fans should hope Maluach isn't available, paving the way for Dallas to land a much-needed guard or wing.