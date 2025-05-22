Tottenham player ratings: Ange Postecoglou ends Spurs' trophy drought

Earlier in the season, Ange Postecoglou claimed that he always won trophies in his second season at a club. This remark could have made Postecoglou look like a fool, but it has made him look like a fortune teller.

Due to Tottenham Hotspur's poor form in the Premier League, where they lie 17th, this will probably be Postecoglou's last season with the club. Spurs will not want to make the same mistake that Manchester United did last summer when sticking with Erik ten Hag after he won them the FA Cup.

Postecoglou can leave Spurs as a champion and the man who ended their 17-year trophy drought. His side's 1-0 win over United in the Europa League final will live long in the memory of many Tottenham fans.

Tottenham–Man United Europa League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Tottenham players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Guglielmo Vicario (GK): 6

Vicario could have been more commanding when defending set-pieces and long passes. He struggled to deal with Bruno Fernandes' deliveries. However, he did make great saves to deny Alejandro Garnacho and Luke Shaw.

Pedro Porro (RB): 6

Porro was always going to be a threat to United going forward with his long passes. However, the right-back did struggle when Garnacho came on for United.

Cristian Romero (CB): 7

The starting captain led by example and made some very important interceptions.

Micky van de Ven (CB): 8

Van de Ven produced a game-winning acrobatic clearance off the line to deny Rasmus Hojlund from equalising.

Destiny Udogie (LB): 5

Udogie had a difficult night up against Amad Diallo, who got past the Spurs defender on too many occasions. Djed Spence was Udogie's replacement late on.

Midfielders

Yves Bissouma (CDM): 7

Bissouma made some late runs into the box and had an effort on goal blocked. He was also great defensively and helped keep Fernandes quiet.

Rodrigo Bentancur (CM): 7

Bentancur defended well and got forward when he could, linking up well with his teammates.

Pape Matar Sarr (CAM): 8

Sarr robbed the ball off Fernandes, drove forward with the ball and delivered the cross in which Brennan Johnson scored. His driving runs were always a threat to United. Sarr added the creativity that Spurs were lacking without James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski. Archie Gray came on for Sarr in the 90th minute.

Forwards

Brennan Johnson (RW): 8

Had an early chance saved by Andre Onana from a tight angle. Then, just before half-time, Johnson bundled in Spurs' winner. Tottenham legend Gareth Bale was a pundit for TNT Sports on the night and would have been proud of his fellow Welshman. Kevin Danso came on for Johnson as Postecoglou looked to defend their lead.

Dominic Solanke (ST): 6

Pressed the United back line very well. The ball did not get up to Solanke often, but when it did, the striker linked up well with his teammates.

Richarlison (LW): 7

There was much talk before the game as to whether Richarlison or Son Heung-min should start. Postecoglou's gamble paid off with Richarlison being involved in Spurs' goal. Son was then able to replace the Brazilian in the 67th minute.

Substitutes

Heung-Min Son, 6/10

Kevin Danso, 7/10

Djed Spence, N/A