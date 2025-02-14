Tyreek Hill, Noah Lyles finally set to race after back-and-forth trash talking
By Travis Tyler
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is finally getting a chance to prove he is faster than six-time world champion Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles.
According to PEOPLE Magazine, the two athletes have agreed to a race after plenty of back-and-forth trash-talking through social media.
Looking at the origins of the Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles rivalry
The constant trash talking between the two speedsters goes back years, and Hill called Lyles out again over the summer as he won the 100-meter gold medal at the Olympics in Paris, challenging the sprinter to sign a contract and agree to a 50-yard race.
Things escalated when Lyles called out Hill after winning the 60-meter event at the New Bakance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 2, holding up a sign that read, "Tyreek could never."
The sign got Hill's attention, and he quoted a SportsCenter post on X.
"I think this [message] says it all. When you're ready to actually put some words down and you actually ready to race, see me," Lyles told NBC in an interview after competing in the Indoor Grand Prix . "I'm right here. I ain't going nowhere. But all I know is your football season is over, you ain't got no excuse now."
That was apparently enough to get Hill on board, and now he'll get his chance to prove himself with action. And he does not lack the confidence.
Hill's speed has been his greatest attribute throughout his NFL career, frequently stretching defenses and making defenders miss as he weaves his way to the end zone. When he was entering the NFL in 2016, he reportedly ran a 4.29 40-yard dash, one of the fastest in NFL history.
That speed has helped Hill become a lethal kick returner and true No. 1 wide receiver despite not having the prototypical size of a top receiving threat. He's scored 82 touchdowns and has over 11,000 recieving yards during his nine-year career.
Lyles is a six-time World Champion and has been referred to as the "fastest man in the world." He holds the American record for the fastest 200-meter result (19.31 s), which was also the third-fastest 200-meter ever. His gold medal in Paris was his first and only Olympic medal.
The race will reportedly happen at a to-be-determined location sometime before July, when Lyles is scheduled to compete in the U.S. Championships. The length of the race has not yet been announced, but speculation has been it will be either 50 or 60 yards.
Who will prove himself the real "fastest man in the world?"