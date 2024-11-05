Updated Super Bowl odds after 2024 trade deadline: Lions, Commanders continue massive ascents
By Lior Lampert
With the 2024 NFL campaign heating up, teams with Super Bowl aspirations used the trade deadline to bolster their prospects. We saw several deals struck ahead of the cutoff point at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Some transactions were more notable than others, with a few high-profile players getting re-routed. Conversely, multiple smaller-scale swaps could prove more impactful than the compensation/name recognition suggests. Regardless, the leaguewide landscape as we knew it has been altered, with many ramping up their pursuit of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this year.
Many of football's rich got richer with hopes of dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, despite being the last undefeated squad standing, the two-time defending champions made moves to reaffirm their status as the cream of the crop.
Ultimately, the Chiefs are the favorites until proven otherwise and the betting odds confirm that. But who's their stiffest competition in the eyes of DraftKings Sportsbook? Below, we outline the updated post-deadline Super Bowl odds, highlighting the biggest risers on the list.
Team
Odds
Kansas City Chiefs
+400
Detroit Lions
+450
Baltimore Ravens
+600
Buffalo Bills
+800
Philadelphia Eagles
+1200
San Francisco 49ers
+1300
Minnesota Vikings
+1800
Washington Commanders
+2000
Green Bay Packers
+2200
Houston Texans
+2500
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Two NFC contenders have seen immense odd shifts, thanks to their recent surge and pre-deadline activity: The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders.
Detroit and Washington both addressed glaring areas of need. The Lions found their Aidan Hutchinson replacement, landing three-time veteran edge rusher Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, the Commanders acquired a standout cornerback via the New Orleans Saints in Marshon Lattimore. The top two teams in their respective conference filled their holes with effective, experienced contributors.
Before Week 9, the Lions were +650 (meaning a $100 bet wins $650), as Sports Illustrated's Iain MacMillan points out. Concurrently, Washington was +2200. As you can see, both are vaulting up the ranks and establishing themselves as legitimate threats to steal the crown from the Chiefs (particularly Detroit).
Alternatively, the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers saw the most eye-opening dips. Neither did anything to improve the roster before the deadline, though the latter did oddly part ways with seasoned pass-rusher Preston Smith.
The Texans plunged from +1500 to +2200. Losing stud wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the year due to a torn ACL is a massively crushing blow to their offense. Moreover, their offensive line has struggled mightily to keep franchise passer C.J. Stroud upright. Nonetheless, Houston is 6-3 and in the driver's seat to win the lowly AFC South, meaning they'll host at least one playoff game.
Unlike the Texans, the Packers don't have the fortune of playing in a sub-par division. The NFC North is a powerhouse, which probably weighs into their odds, considering Green Bay's 6-3 and in third place. Furthermore, star quarterback Jordan Love hasn't looked healthy at any point, already suffering two injuries this season.