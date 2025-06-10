USA vs Switzerland: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction

Coming off a third-straight loss, Mauricio Pochettino and the U.S. Men's National team are looking for a rebound on Tuesday against Switzerland. The friendly is their final game before the start of the Gold Cup. An upset win would go a long way to building up some much-needed optimism for that tournament.
Switzerland know something about lengthy stretches without a victory. They went from Jun. 29, 2024 to Mar. 25, 2025 without a victory. That's eight matches, including a three-game losing streak of their own. But they're now on a winning streak, having beaten Luxembourg in March and Mexico on Saturday.
USA vs. Switzerland facts
USA vs. Switzerland
Date
Tue, Jun. 10
Time
8 p.m. ET
Location
GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN
Series record
USA 0-1 Switzerland
Channel
TruTV, TNT
USMNT team news and injuries vs. Switzerland
Pochettino doesn't have many of his best options available to him for this send off match. Christian Pulisic controversially opted not to join up with the team for this batch of friendlies along with midfielder Yunus Musah.
The Club World Cup is playing a role here too. Midfielder Weston McKennie (Juventus), midfielder Gio Reyna (Dortmund) and winger Tim Weah (Juventus) are staying with their clubs this June.
Then there are the injured. Midfielder Tyler Adams has a foot injury that will keep him out on Tuesday and hopefully not much longer. Left back Antonee Robinson just underwent knee surgery. Striker Folarin Balogun is dealing with an ankle injury while striker Ricardo Pepi and defender Sergino Dest are both unavailable as they rehab back from knee injuries.
USA vs. Switzerland projected lineups
It's tough to predict the US starting lineup here. Pochettino could swap out the whole team that lost to Türkiye if he wanted to. The bigger question is how many lesser utilized players he wants to have a look at. Will Matt Turner get a start ahead of the Gold Cup? Or could 21-year-old Chris Brady step in for a spell? Will Poch give Walker Zimmerman a start in his home stadium?
The midfield combinations are endless, including Brenden Aaronson, Sebastian Berhalter, Johnny Cardoso, Jack McGlynn, Luca de la Torre and Malik Tillman.
The forwards are also uncertain. Haji Wright could come back in. Patrick Agyemang could also see another start after last game. But maybe this is an opportunity for 20-year-old Damion Downs or Brian White to shine.
Predicted USA starting 11
Position
Player
Goalkeeper
Matt Turner
Right Back
Alex Freeman
Center Back
Tim Ream
Center Back
Mark McKenzie
Left Back
John Tolkin
Midfielder
Sebastian Berhalter
Midfielder
Luca de la Toree
Midfielder
Jack McGlynn
Winger
Malik Tillman
Winger
Diego Luna
Striker
Damion Downs
Predicted Switzerland starting 11
Position
Player
Goalkeeper
Gregor Kobel
Right Back
Manuel Akanji
Center Back
Aurele Amenda
Center Back
Ricardo Rodriguez
Left Back
Silvan Widmer
Midfielder
Granit Xhaka
Midfielder
Vincent Sierro
Midfielder
Remo Freuler
Winger
Breel Embolo
Winger
Fabian Rieder
Striker
Dan Ndoye
USA vs. Switzerland prediction
Oddsmakers have Switzerland favored here for a reason (+120). The Americans are on a losing streak while the Swiss are coming off a 4-2 drubbing of Mexico. Unless Switzerland make a slew of lineup changes, they have an identity where the USMNT is still very much feeling things out under Pochettino. Look for the Swiss to go up 2-0 and the U.S. to punch back too late. Switzerland 2, USA 1
How to watch USA vs. Switzerland: TV and streaming
The game will be broadcast on TruTV and TNT in English and on Universo in Spanish. Refer to your local listings for those channel numbers.
As for streaming, Max subscribers can tune in to the TNT feed. Peacock and FuboTV have the Spanish-language feed available.
USMNT schedule of upcoming games
Date and Time
Game
Location
Channel
Sun, Jun. 15 at 6 p.m. ET
USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago (Gold Cup)
PayPal Park, San Jose, CA
FOX
Thu, Jun. 19 at 9:15 p.m. ET
USA vs. Saudi Arabia (Gold Cup)
Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX
FS1
Sun, June 22 at 7 p.m. ET
USA vs. Haiti (Gold Cup)
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
FOX
Jun. 25 at 9 p.m. ET
USA vs. Ireland (Friendly)
Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO
TBS, TruTV, MAX, Peacock