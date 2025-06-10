USA vs Switzerland: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction

Coming off a third-straight loss, Mauricio Pochettino and the U.S. Men's National team are looking for a rebound on Tuesday against Switzerland. The friendly is their final game before the start of the Gold Cup. An upset win would go a long way to building up some much-needed optimism for that tournament.

Switzerland know something about lengthy stretches without a victory. They went from Jun. 29, 2024 to Mar. 25, 2025 without a victory. That's eight matches, including a three-game losing streak of their own. But they're now on a winning streak, having beaten Luxembourg in March and Mexico on Saturday.

USA vs. Switzerland facts

USA vs. Switzerland Date Tue, Jun. 10 Time 8 p.m. ET Location GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN Series record USA 0-1 Switzerland Channel TruTV, TNT

USMNT team news and injuries vs. Switzerland

Pochettino doesn't have many of his best options available to him for this send off match. Christian Pulisic controversially opted not to join up with the team for this batch of friendlies along with midfielder Yunus Musah.

The Club World Cup is playing a role here too. Midfielder Weston McKennie (Juventus), midfielder Gio Reyna (Dortmund) and winger Tim Weah (Juventus) are staying with their clubs this June.

Then there are the injured. Midfielder Tyler Adams has a foot injury that will keep him out on Tuesday and hopefully not much longer. Left back Antonee Robinson just underwent knee surgery. Striker Folarin Balogun is dealing with an ankle injury while striker Ricardo Pepi and defender Sergino Dest are both unavailable as they rehab back from knee injuries.

USA vs. Switzerland projected lineups

It's tough to predict the US starting lineup here. Pochettino could swap out the whole team that lost to Türkiye if he wanted to. The bigger question is how many lesser utilized players he wants to have a look at. Will Matt Turner get a start ahead of the Gold Cup? Or could 21-year-old Chris Brady step in for a spell? Will Poch give Walker Zimmerman a start in his home stadium?

The midfield combinations are endless, including Brenden Aaronson, Sebastian Berhalter, Johnny Cardoso, Jack McGlynn, Luca de la Torre and Malik Tillman.

The forwards are also uncertain. Haji Wright could come back in. Patrick Agyemang could also see another start after last game. But maybe this is an opportunity for 20-year-old Damion Downs or Brian White to shine.

Predicted USA starting 11

Position Player Goalkeeper Matt Turner Right Back Alex Freeman Center Back Tim Ream Center Back Mark McKenzie Left Back John Tolkin Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter Midfielder Luca de la Toree Midfielder Jack McGlynn Winger Malik Tillman Winger Diego Luna Striker Damion Downs

Predicted Switzerland starting 11

Position Player Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel Right Back Manuel Akanji Center Back Aurele Amenda Center Back Ricardo Rodriguez Left Back Silvan Widmer Midfielder Granit Xhaka Midfielder Vincent Sierro Midfielder Remo Freuler Winger Breel Embolo Winger Fabian Rieder Striker Dan Ndoye

USA vs. Switzerland prediction

Oddsmakers have Switzerland favored here for a reason (+120). The Americans are on a losing streak while the Swiss are coming off a 4-2 drubbing of Mexico. Unless Switzerland make a slew of lineup changes, they have an identity where the USMNT is still very much feeling things out under Pochettino. Look for the Swiss to go up 2-0 and the U.S. to punch back too late. Switzerland 2, USA 1

How to watch USA vs. Switzerland: TV and streaming

The game will be broadcast on TruTV and TNT in English and on Universo in Spanish. Refer to your local listings for those channel numbers.

As for streaming, Max subscribers can tune in to the TNT feed. Peacock and FuboTV have the Spanish-language feed available.

USMNT schedule of upcoming games