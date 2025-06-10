USMNT news and rumors roundup: Matt Turner is set to join Olympique Lyonnais, and more

Nottingham Forest agrees to sell Matt Turner to Olympique Lyonnais

Matt Freese played ahead of Matt Turner in the USMNT's recent 2-1 exhibition match defeat against Türkiye. This showed how Mauricio Pochettino is trying out other goalkeepers amid Turner's recent lack of game time.

Turner only played in certain cup matches for Crystal Palace last season, whilst on loan from Nottingham Forest. However, the keeper is set to leave Forest permanently in search of regular soccer.

GIVEMESPORT has reported that "Lyon have agreed an €8 million fee with Nottingham Forest to sign U.S. national team goalkeeper Matt Turner. The deal came together quickly, with Turner immediately giving the green light to join Lyon."

It seems a wise move for Turner to leave the Premier League, as he was not playing regularly at Arsenal, Forest and Palace. At Lyon, Turner will be reunited with his USMNT teammate Tanner Tessmann.

Goalscorer against Türkiye, Jack McGlynn, is linked with Anderlecht

Jack McGlynn fired the USMNT into an early lead against Türkiye with a fantastic effort from range. He is a forward who is not afraid to pull the trigger, as he tried similar shots on goal during the game.

McGlynn has also been on form in MLS this season, scoring twice with four assists in 16 games for the Houston Dynamo. This form could earn him a transfer to European soccer.

According to Anderlecht-Online, "Anderlecht is said to be one of the clubs that has/had interest in Jack McGlynn, a 21-year-old American midfielder. Last summer, he was also linked to Club Brugge. Furthermore, his name has also been dropped by PSV (Eindhoven) and Real Sociedad."

The Jupiler Pro League in Belgium has been a prominent place for USMNT players recently. Marlon Fossey represents Standard Liège, whilst Grffin Yow and Bryan Reynolds are at Westerlo. Mark McKenzie was with Genk but has since earned a move to the Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Midfielder Tyler Adams is set to miss Switzerland match due to injury

Tyler Adams made a huge impact when he replaced Johnny Cardoso at half-time in the USMNT's match against Türkiye. Johnny was surprisingly off form, and the Real Betis player made a mistake that led to Arda Güler's goal.

Unfortunately, Adams will not be available for the USMNT against Switzerland today due to a foot injury. Mauricio Pochettino has played down his problem and was quoted by USMNT Only saying, "I hope it's not a big issue. I think we can manage in a good way and rest him a few days and then see if he can be ready for the Gold Cup."

This is a huge blow for the USMNT as they are already missing many key players due to FIFA Club World Cup commitments, other injuries and fatigue. Pochettino's roster is now not too dissimilar to one that might be picked for the substandard January camp.