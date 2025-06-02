USMNT news and rumors roundup for June 2: Folarin Balogun drops out of Stars and Stripes roster, and more

Folarin Balogun has withdrawn from the USMNT roster

Many of the USMNT's top European-based players were missing from Mauricio Pochettino's roster. This was due to various reasons, including Club World Cup commitments, injury or fatigue. Despite missing much of last season due to a shoulder injury and then an ankle problem, Folarin Balogun was called up. However, the AS Monaco striker has now had to withdraw, along with some of his teammates.

The USMNT announced on their official website yesterday that "Pochettino has added 2022 FIFA World Cup veteran Walker Zimmerman along with defender Nathan Harriel and forward Paxten Aaronson to the training camp roster ahead of June matches against Türkiye and Switzerland. Players will begin reporting today to Chicago to start preparation for the summer. They replace the injured DeJuan Jones (lower body), Sean Zawadzki (knee) and Folarin Balogun (ankle)."

With Balogun now out, the USMNT's options at center-forward are limited. Haji Wright would now be the obvious choice but he has spent much of the season playing as a left winger for Coventry City. Brian White is a popular option as he has been on form for the Vancouver Whitecaps this year. However, White was unable to impact the Champions Cup final last night as the Canadian side suffered a disappointing 5-0 defeat to Cruz Azul.

Patrick Agyemang is another striker on the USMNT roster who has been in form in MLS for Charlotte FC this season. He also has a great record for the Stars and Stripes with three goals in four games. The wildcard option is the uncapped Damion Downs. He scored 10 league goals for FC Köln in the last campaign, helping them win the Bundesliga 2 and earn promotion to German soccer's top flight.

Christian Pulisic is to renew his contract with AC Milan

There were concerns as to whether Christian Pulisic would extend his contract at AC Milan. Talks had stalled after a disappointing campaign that saw Milan lose the Coppa Italia final and miss out on European qualification. However, now that the Rossoneri have a new manager, it appears that Pulisic will commit his future to the club.

TEAMtalk has reported that "Pulisic is now seriously considering renewing his contract to stay at AC Milan. The arrival of Max Allegri as a coach – 11 years after the end of his first spell with the club which included winning the Scudetto in 2010-11 – and the appointment of Igli Tare as a sporting director have helped convince the American winger that the club is building a strong and ambitious project."

Pulisic has found a home at Milan after a difficult spell at Chelsea, where he struggled for game time. He has performed well in Serie A playing under Stefano Pioli, Paulo Fonseca and Sérgio Conceição. Allegri is an accomplished manager who has won Italy's top flight six times. However, he is known for being very defensive. Pulisic will need assurances that he will still be able to flourish in an attacking sense under the new boss.

Columbus Crew reject Toulouse's offer for Max Arfsten

Max Arfsten has performed well in MLS this year for the Columbus Crew. The USMNT player has scored three goals, with three assists, in 16 games in the division. This form has led to interest from Europe, but the Crew is reluctant to let him go.

According to USMNT Only, "Ligue 1 club Toulouse have made an offer for 24-year-old USMNT & Columbus Crew wingback Max Arfsten, which was rejected."

The Crew are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, so Wilfried Nancy would not want to lose his top players. However, for Arfsten's development, it would be beneficial for him to test himself in France. Settling in at Toulouse should be made easier for Arften as his USMNT teammate Mark McKenzie is at the club. It remains to be seen if the French side will return with another bid for Arfsten.