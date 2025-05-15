AC Milan player ratings: Christian Pulisic suffers Coppa Italia heartbreak

AC Milan has struggled in Serie A this season, where they are currently eighth. However, they have done well in domestic cup competitions, winning the Supercoppa Italiana and making it to the Coppa Italia final. Unfortunately, the Rossoneri went on to lose 1-0 to Bologna at the Stadio Olympico in the latter.

AC Milan–Bologna Coppa Italia player ratings

Below, we're rating the AC Milan players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Mike Maignan (GK): 6

Maignan made a smart stop to deny Juan Miranda's overhit free-kick early on. The goalkeeper also did well to hold Emil Holm's header, and his distribution was excellent. However, he was left in no man's land when Dan Ndoye scored. In added time, Miagnan made a straightforward stop to deny Jens Odgaard.

Matteo Gabbia (CB): 5

Gabbia did not know when to go close and when to hold off, as he was caught diving in often.

Fikayo Tomori (CB): 4

Tomori's one-on-one defending could have been better. He was also slow to react to Ndoye's winner. Fellow Englishman Kyle Walker replaced Tomori as Sérgio Conceição changed their system to a back four.

Strahinja Pavlovic (CB): 5

Pavlovic could not get the ball out of his feet on occasions, which Bologna capitalised on.

Midfielders

Álex Jiménez (RM): 6

Jiménez pressed effectively and put some dangerous crosses in. However, he was replaced by João Felix soon after Milan conceded.

Tijjani Reijnders (CDM): 5

Reijnders has recently been linked with Manchester City, but he did little to impress the Premier League side on this occasion.

Youssouf Fofana (CM): 6

Defensively, Fofana could have been better, but he did contribute going forward with his powerful runs. Samuel Chukwueze came on for Fofana in the 88th minute.

Theo Hernandez (LM): 6

Hernandez was caught out in a defensive sense on occasions, but was a threat going forward. The Frenchman pressed well and created opportunities for his teammates.

Forwards

Rafael Leao (CAM): 5

Leao was on the end of a very bad tackle from Lewis Ferguson, which resulted in the Scotsman getting booked. The Portuguese would have wanted to have made more of an impact on this game.

Christian Pulisic (CAM): 5

Pulisic had to drop back and defend often, but Bologna's attackers usually got the better of him. The referee was against the USMNT player as he received a booking for dissent after a decision went the wrong way. Tammy Abraham replaced the American late on.

Luka Jovic (CF): 5

Jovic spurned a golden chance from a Jiménez cross in the opening stages of the game. Santiago Giménez came on for Jovic, but the Mexican also could not convert a good opportunity to score.

Substitutes

Kyle Walker, 6/10

Santiago Giménez, 5/10

João Felix, 6/10

Tammy Abraham, N/A