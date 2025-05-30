USMNT news and rumors roundup for May 30: Christian Pulisic has got a new manager at AC Milan, and more

In today's USMNT news and rumors, Max Allegri is set to become Christian Pulisic's boss at AC Milan, Antonee Robinson undergoes knee surgery and Jonathan Tomkinson is linked with League One clubs.

Christian Pulisic has got a new manager at AC Milan

Christian Pulisic has performed well at AC Milan under three managers: Stefano Pioli, Paulo Fonseca and Sérgio Conceição. Despite winning the Supercoppa Italiana this season, Conceição was sacked. This was due to Milan losing the Coppa Italia final and finishing eighth in Serie A, which meant that they missed out on European qualification.

Milan is already set to appoint a new boss, with Fabrizio Romano has revealing on X: "Massimiliano Allegri has just SIGNED in as new AC Milan manager, here we go! Meeting right now with Giorgio Furlani, Igli Tare, Allegri and Giovanni Branchini with all contracts being sealed. Allegri’s back to the club with agreement in place to proceed with new project."

Allegri was Milan's manager between 2010 and 2014, where he won Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana. His time with the Rossoneri was followed by two spells with Juventus. Whilst with Juve, he won Serie A five times and was a runner-up in the Champions League twice.

Allegri is known for being very defensive, so hopefully, from a USMNT perspective, Pulisic will still be able to prosper in an attacking sense. The American winger has had contract talks stall recently. However, now that Milan has appointed a renowned manager, Pulisic could be willing to commit his future to the club.

Antonee Robinson undergoes knee surgery

Antonee Robinson was not included in the recent USMNT roster. Many of the top European players were not called up for various reasons, but Robinson has a very understandable excuse.

His club, Fulham, announced on their official website this week that "Robinson underwent successful minor surgery to his right knee yesterday and will now begin a period of rehabilitation to be ready for the start of next season. We wish Antonee all the best during his recovery in the close season."

Robinson is regarded as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. This season, he provided 10 assists in 36 games in the division. Robinson has been linked with the champions Liverpool. However, they are set to sign AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez instead.

Jonathan Tomkinson linked with League One clubs

Jonathan Tomkinson had a challenging season on loan at Ross County from Norwich City. The United States U23 player played nine games in the Scottish Premiership as his side finished second from bottom in the division. This meant that the Staggies had to play a relegation playoff against Livingston. Tomkinson was left on the bench for both legs, watching his team lose 5-3 on aggregate.

Tomkinson faces an uncertain future. However, Larry Henry Jr of The Athletic has reported that "League One clubs Stockport County, Reading, and Rotherham United are all in the mix to sign U.S. defender Jonathan Tomkinson, sources confirm. Tomkinson is a free agent after Norwich City did not re-sign."

It may seem like a step backwards for Tomkinson to join a club in English soccer's third tier. However, the division is still at a very competitive level. Stockport had a chance of promotion last season, making it to the promotion playoffs. Whilst Reading just missed out on the playoffs. Rotherham finished mid-table but is still a very ambitious club.