Inter Milan player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Barcelona?

We thought that a European fixture could not get more dramatic than Manchester United's 7-6 aggregate win over Olympique Lyonnais in the Europa League this season. However, Inter Milan defeated Barcelona in the Champions League by the same scoreline. The Serie A side is now in the final of the competition, where they will play Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter Milan–Barcelona Champions League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Inter players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Yann Sommer (GK): 7

Sommer made a great save to deny Eric Garcia finishing off a counterattack. However, he was then beaten by the Barca defender, Dani Olmo and then Raphinha. The goalkeeper was lucky that Lamine Yamal's effort came back off the post. Sommer then made a great save to deny Yamal late on.

Yann Bisseck (CB): 5

Bisseck was a bit sloppy as Barca went on to score through Garcia. Matteo Darmian came on for Bisseck in the second half.

Francesco Acerbi (CB): 6

Acerbi was also suspect defensively at times, as he was drawn out of position. However, it was a positive that the 37-year-old was often so far up the field as he scored in added time to keep Inter in the game. Acerbi did receive a booking for over-celebrating by taking his shirt off.

Alessandro Bastoni (CB): 5

Bastoni should have been the defender picking up Olmo, who scored Barca's equaliser.

Midfielders

Denzel Dumfries (RM): 8

Dumfries selflessly squared the ball to Lautaro Martinez, who gave Inter the lead. However, defensively, he could have been better. The Dutchman was slow to react when Raphinha scored his goal. Dumfires made amends by setting up Acerbi's goal. Stefan de Vrij added some defensive solidarity when coming on for Dumfries in extra time.

Hakan Calhanoglu (CM): 7

Calhanoglu sent Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way when converting his penalty. Piotr Zielinski came on for Calhanoglu late on.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (CM): 8

Mkhitaryan caused Barca many problems with his excellent passing. He also defended well and knew when it was best not to dive in. Davide Frattesi was Mkhitaryan's replacement, and he scored the winning goal in the 99th minute.

Nicolo Barella (CM): 7

Barella made some timely interceptions to deny Barca from getting in. He also kept the game ticking with some nice passes.

Federico Dimarco (LM): 7

Dimarco played an excellent through ball that led to Inter's opener. However, Carlos Augusto had to replace the Italian after just 55 minutes.

Forwards

Lautaro Martinez (CF): 8

Martinez finished into an empty net, setting Inter up for a famous victory. He then won the penalty, which Calhanoglu converted. Martinez could be a contender for the Ballon d'Or this season if Inter go on to win the Champions League. Mehdi Taremi came on for Martinez and set up Frattesi's winner.

Marcus Thuram (CF): 7

Thuram struggled to get involved early in the game, but then was involved in Acerbi's equaliser. He then played a key role in Inter's winning goal. That is why you keep a player of Thuram's quality on the pitch.

Substitutes

Carlos Augusto, 6/10

Matteo Darmian, 6/10

Mehdi Taremi, 7/10

Davide Frattesi, 8/10

Piotr Zielinski, 6/10