Nottingham Forest player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Tottenham?

Nottingham Forest made a great stride into qualifying for the Champions League by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the Premier League's Monday night fixture. Nuno Espirito Santo's side is now third in the division, with a fantastic opportunity to play in European soccer's premier competition next season.

As for Spurs, they are as low as 16th in the Premier League. Therefore, their only hope of qualifying for the Champions League is by winning the Europa League. This is a real possibility as Ange Postecoglou's team face Bodø/Glimt in the semi-final and then could play either Manchester United or Athletic Bilbao in the final at San Mamés Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur–Nottingham Forest Premier League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Nottingham Forest players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Matz Sels (GK): 7

Sels made two great saves to deny Richarlison from getting on the scoresheet. However, the Brazilian eventually got on the scoresheet with a header late in the match.

Nico Williams (RB): 5

Williams did mistime his headed clearance, which led to a chance for Mathys Tel. Fortunately, the Spurs forward blazed his effort wide. Much like Williams' former Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, Williams is very good in an attacking sense, but his defensive capabilities are often questioned. Another clearance from Williams bounced back off Ryan Yates and allowed Richarlison a chance.

Nikola Milenkovic (CB): 6

Milenkovic was not the only Forest defender who struggled against Richarlison in the match.

Murillo (CB): 6

Murillo also could have done better at marking Richarlison, as the Tottenham striker was afforded many chances. The Forest defender is not in the best form after his error led to Everton's winner in their previous match.

Harry Toffolo (LB): 6

Toffolo could have done better against Wilson Odobert on occasions, as the Spurs winger was able to set up a great chance for Richarlison. However, the defender, who was making his first Premier League start of the season, made a great clearance off the line to deny Dejan Kulusevski from scoring.

Midfielders

Morgan Gibbs-White (RM): 7

Gibbs-White tested Vicario with an effort from range early on in the game. He did have a great chance to further extend Forest's advantage, but put his effort wide. In added time, Ramon Sosa came on for Gibbs-White.

Danilo (CM): 6

Danilo has missed much of the season due to a broken ankle. However, he looks to be getting back to his best form. Callum Hudson-Odoi replaced Danilo in the second half.

Nicolas Dominguez (CM): 7

Dominguez got a touch on Anthony Elanga's corner, which assisted Elliot Anderson's goal. Yates came on for Dominguez after 58 minutes.

Elliot Anderson (LM): 8

Anderson was always looking to play the ball forwards and set up a chance for Gibbs-White in the opening stages of the game. He then gave Forest the lead with a powerful deflected strike from range.

Forwards

Anthony Elanga (CF): 7

It was Elanga's corner that led to Anderson's opener. Elanga then assisted Chris Wood with a cross, which doubled Forest's advantage. However, the Swede was substituted at half-time for Morato.

Chris Wood (CF): 8

Wood thought he had doubled Forest's advantage, but his goal was chalked off by the semi-automated offside technology. However, he made amends by scoring a header, which counted and turned out to be the winner. Wood also set up a great opportunity for Gibbs-White to score. Taiwo Awoniyi replaced Wood in the 76th minute.

Substitutes