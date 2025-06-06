USMNT news and rumors roundup: Sergiño Dest left out of Mauricio Pochettino's roster, and more

Sergiño Dest left out of Mauricio Pochettino's roster

The USMNT roster for the Gold Cup has been heavily depleted. Christian Pulisic was not selected because he wanted a break. Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah will be at the Club World Cup instead. Antonee Robinson had knee surgery, and Folarin Balogun had to drop out because of an ankle problem. Other top players are missing for various reasons, but now Sergiño Dest has had to be left out, and John Tolkin has replaced him.

ESPN has quoted Mauricio Pochettino explaining this decision, "The technical, medical and high performance staffs have done a series of evaluations this week on all the players in camp, and in the case of Sergiño we determined the best decision is for the player to have an individualized training program for the summer so he can focus on being fully recovered and ready to perform next season."

Dest only returned at the end of the last Eredivisie campaign for PSV Eindhoven as he was recovering from a cruciate ligament tear. Tolkin joined Holstein Kiel from the New York Red Bulls in January. He made 11 Bundesliga appearances for Holstein and provided two assists. They play a back three, with Tolkin as a left midfielder. Therefore, he will have to adjust to playing left-back again as Pochettino is expected to play with four defenders.

Yunus Musah is expected to leave AC Milan this summer

Yunus Musah was also not included in the recent USMNT roster, and this was put down to personal reasons. One could suspect that the AC Milan player will be sorting out a transfer away from the Rossoneri this summer.

Musah made 40 appearances for Milan last season, without scoring, but made three assists. Doug McIntyre wrote in an article on Fox Sports that we can "expect to see Musah at a new club in Serie A, Spain or the Premier League next season."

A fresh start away from Italy could be what Musah needs. He was a key player for Valencia before joining Milan, so a return to La Liga could be a good fit. Musah is also a former member of Arsenal's academy and represented England up to U18 level. He has been linked with Chelsea in the past, so a return to English soccer would be fitting.

Clint Dempsey is to have his series on the Men In Blazers

Since retiring from playing soccer, Clint Dempsey has carved out a very good career for himself as a pundit. Dempsey's honesty and straight talking at critical moments have made him a key part of the CBS Sports team. Now, the former USMNT player has a new role in one of the most popular soccer podcasts in America that will build up to the 2026 World Cup.

Men In Blazers has announced that Dempsey will have his series called The Deuce. Speaking on a Men In Blazers post on X, Dempsey said, "My approach to covering the game is just like the people at home, being at fan, the reason I chose to be a part of Men In Blazers is what they have been able to do, being the voice for true American soccer fans, the passion that Rog (Bennett) has, and having the opportunity to keep it real, to be yourself and talk about the game you are so passionate about."