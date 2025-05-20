Brighton player ratings: The Seagulls remain in the hunt for European soccer

Brighton & Hove Albion kept their hopes of European soccer alive with a 3-2 win over Liverpool. The Seagulls can qualify for the Europa Conference League if they finish eighth in the Premier League. However, they will also need to rely on either Chelsea finishing seventh and winning the Conference League, or if the Blues win it and finish sixth, with Newcastle United finishing seventh.

Brighton–Liverpool Premier League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Brighton players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Bart Verbruggen (GK): 6

Verbruggen could do little about Harvey Elliot's goal. However, the goalkeeper could have been in a better position to deny Dominik Szoboszlai's flukey finish. Verbruggen did make a smart stop to deny Mohamed Salah in the second half.

Mats Wieffer (RB): 5

Wieffer struggled against the pace of Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman should have known what to expect from an Arne Slot team, having played under the Liverpool manager at Feyenoord. In Wieffer's defence, he is a defensive midfielder who is filling in at right-back.

Jan Paul van Hecke (CB): 6

Van Hecke was too eager to dive in on occasions. However, he and Adam Webster did a solid job of stopping Liverpool's dangerous attackers from winning the game.

Adam Webster (CB): 6

Webster was slow to react when Conor Bradley stormed past him to set up Elliot's goal. The center-back also had a challenging evening against Salah. However, his passes forward were excellent.

Pervis Estupiñán (LB): 6

Estupiñán was always going to be in for a difficult night up against Salah. The left-back did let Salah go on numerous occasions, but luckily, the Egyptian did not have his shooting boots on. Estupiñán did get forward often to put some dangerous balls into the box.

Midfielders

Carlos Baleba (CDM): 7

Baleba had to be more disciplined than Yasin Ayari to ensure that Brighton's back four were always protected.

Yasin Ayari (CDM): 7

Ayari made a storming run forward to grab Brighton's opening goal. Diego Gomez was subbed on for Ayari in the second half.

Brajan Gruda (CAM): 7

Gruda played a nice first-time pass to assist Ayari's goal. He combined very well with his fellow attackers in dangerous areas. Matt O'Riley was Gruda's replacement, and he put the ball in from which Jack Hinshelwood scored the winner.

Forwards

Yankuba Minteh (RW): 6

Minteh could have reacted quicker to close down Szoboszlai before the Liverpool midfielder managed to score from a crossing position. Hinshelwood came on for Minteh late on and found the winner.

Danny Welbeck (CF): 7

Brighton's captain held the ball up well and linked up well with his teammates. He was effective with his one-touch pass in the build-up to the Seagulls' first goal. Welbeck did have a chance to score, but slipped at the vital moment. The rebound of another one of Welbeck's shots was put in by Kaoru Mitoma. 17-year-old Harry Howell made his Premier League debut when replacing Welbeck.

Simon Adingra (LW): 6

Adingra has to drop back often to help Estupiñán by doubling up on Salah. However, Adingra was beaten by Bradley too easily in the build-up to Liverpool's opener. Mitoma came on for Adningra and added some much-needed creativity. Mitoma scored Brighton's second goal and was involved in Hinshelwood's winner.

Substitutes

Kaoru Mitoma, 8/10

Matt O'Riley, 7/10

Diego Gomez, 6/10

Jack Hinshelwood, 7/10