Premier League news and rumors: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to stay at Liverpool and more

Premier League news and rumors: Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk to stay

Liverpool may be set to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid this summer. However, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk look closer to agreeing to new deals that will see them stay at Anfield.

Sky Sports has reported that "Salah is edging closer to signing a new contract with Liverpool as talks have been progressing well. The situation is the same for Virgil van Dijk... Liverpool have been confident that the pair would commit to the club."

Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League but has proven on the pitch that he is too good to leave the Premier League. In 31 league games this season, the Egyptian has scored 27 goals, with 17 assists.

Van Dijk would have been in demand but credit must go to him and his agent for not allowing stories of his future to speculate. Bayern Munich were reportedly interested in Van Dijk but the possibility of that happening now is very slim.

It is great news for English soccer that Salah and Van Dijk are set to stay, even if Alexander-Arnold is off to La Liga. It is only a matter of time before Liverpool win the Premier League this season and it is a boost to Arne Slot that two of his star players will be staying with the Reds.

Newcastle United will not sell Alexander Isak

Newcastle United won their first trophy in 56 years this season when they lifted the EFL Cup. The Magpies must keep hold of their top performers, such as Alexander Isak if they are to build on their cup success.

According to The i Paper, "Arsenal and Liverpool covet the Sweden forward while there is believed to be substance in reports that Barcelona have him high on a shortlist of striker options.

"But the pair of Premier League clubs interested in Isak are understood to have concluded that any move for the Newcastle man this summer would be fiendishly difficult, with the Magpies holding all the cards and in no mood to trade."

Isak is contracted to Newcastle until 2028, so the club are under no pressure to cash in on their biggest asset. It is now a must that Eddie Howe's side qualify for the Champions League this season. Without playing in European soccer's premier competition, it will be difficult to keep a world-class talent like Isak happy at the club.

Liam Delap's price tag confirmed

Liam Delap has shone for Ipswich Town this season in a disappointing campaign. He has scored 12 goals, with two assists in 30 Premier League games. However, with the Tractor Boys set for relegation, a price tag for the forward has already been named.

Sky Sports has revealed that "Delap will cost £30m if Ipswich Town go down due to a relegation release clause in his contract – with the striker’s situation being monitored by a long list of clubs in England and abroad."

Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are the Premier League teams interested in Delap. Whilst Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and AC Milan are also monitoring the striker.