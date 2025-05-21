USMNT news and rumors roundup for May 21: Atlético Madrid are also interested in Johnny Cardoso and more

Atlético Madrid also want Johnny Cardoso

It was rumored that Tottenham Hotspur would be willing to exercise their option to sign Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis for €25 million. However, there is uncertainty as to whether Ange Postecoglou will still be Spurs' manager beyond this season. Therefore, a transfer to another club could be on the cards for the USMNT player.

Relevo has reported (translated from Spanish), "The American midfielder, as reported by Marca and confirmed by Relevo, is a player who is very much liked at the Metropolitano. Atlético de Madrid needs to strengthen that area of ​​the pitch... Cardoso's entourage is also confident that he could leave for the same price agreed with Tottenham."

Atlético will be in the Champions League next season, having already secured their place in La Liga's top five. Spurs also have a chance at qualifying for European soccer's top competition by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final today. Johnny has been linked with other Premier League clubs including United, Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth.

Pellegrino Matarazzo is ready to return

When Pellegrino Matarazzo was the Hoffenheim manager, many regarded him to be a good fit to replace Gregg Berhalter as the USMNT head coach. However, the role ended up going to Mauricio Pochettino, and Matarazzo lost his job at Hoffenheim in November of last year.

In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Matarazzo said, "I’m not going to deny it: There were good talks (with U.S. Soccer) that took place. At that time (last summer), it was not meant to be." Matarazzo added that he has kept himself busy during his time out of work. "I use the time to follow up on certain leagues where maybe there’s the possibility of future employment.

"I think that’s normal. It’s important to understand the subtle differences from the Bundesliga, to say, Serie A or the Premier League. Different cultures, training methods, style of play."

We may see Matarazzo back in the club game soon. However, it may be worth the coach waiting until after the World Cup next summer before deciding when to take up his next job. Pochettino has not impressed as the USMNT head coach so far, and his contract expires after the 2026 World Cup.

Damion Downs recieves USMNT call-up

Damion Downs helped FC Köln to promotion from the Bundesliga 2 to Germany's top flight this season. The center-forward was an integral part of the Billy Goats roster, scoring 10 goals, with five assists in 29 league matches.

Downs has received call-ups to both the United States and Germany at the youth level. However, he will soon get his opportunity for the USMNT.

Florian Plettenburg has revealed on X that "Downs has been called up by head coach Mauricio Pochettino for the USA’s training camp ahead of the Gold Cup! He has the chance to earn a spot in the final squad."

Pochettino's Gold Cup roster will be without Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah due to their participation with their clubs at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.