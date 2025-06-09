USMNT news and rumors roundup: Josh Sargent linked with Leeds United, and more

Striker Josh Sargent could switch English clubs by joining Leeds United

Josh Sargent is expected to leave Norwich City this summer. This is probably the reason why he was left out of the recent USMNT roster, so he could focus on a transfer. He has recently been linked with AS Roma. However, the striker could end up staying in English soccer.

Sky Sport has published an article linking Everton's Beto with Leeds United. However, the piece also says (translated from French), "Sargent, meanwhile, could cost up to €20 million. It remains to be seen which of the two strikers—whom Leeds consider priorities—will be the lucky one."

Leeds have just been promoted back to the Premier League, and are managed by Sargent's former boss at Norwich, Daniel Farke. Their fans should know all about Sargent, as one of his 15 goals in the Championship last season came against the Elland Road side.

The lure of moving to Roma could be tempting for Sargent, especially as they have qualified for the Europa League. However, Sargent is yet to prove himself in the Premier League. In his one season with Norwich in English soccer's top flight, the American managed just two goals in 26 games. His campaign was disrupted by an ankle injury, and he was often played out wide with Teemu Pukki playing up front.

At Leeds, Sargent would be reunited with his USMNT teammate Brenden Aaronson. However, Leeds supporters will be hoping that it will go better for them than the last time they had more than one American on their roster. During the 2022/23 season, Leeds had Aaronson, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams but were relegated from the Premier League.

Christian Pulisic's dad, Mark, calls out Landon Donovan for his comments

Landon Donovan hit out at USMNT players who were missing from their roster this summer, whilst commentating for FOX yesterday. During the coverage of Portugal's Nations League final victory over Spain, Donovan said, "This is what it means. He’s (Cristiano Ronaldo) 40 years old, he played a long-ass season, he’s tired, he was out there grinding and hurt himself in the process. And I can't help but think about some of our guys on vacation right now, not wanting to play in the Gold Cup. It’s pissing me off."

It was obvious that Donovan was hinting at Christian Pulisic in his comments, who chose to have a break instead of representing the USMNT at the Gold Cup. Pulisic's father, Mark, took to Instagram to post a screenshot mentioning Donovan's sabbatical, which cost the player a place at the 2014 World Cup. In the caption of the post, Mark Pulisic wrote, "This guy is .. talking about commitment.. look in the mirror + grow a pair and call names out or are you afraid next time you want an interview you will get rejected again."

It is a fair point to mention Donovan's sabbatical, as his comments are hypocritical. However, many USMNT fans cannot understand Christian Pulisic's decision to take this summer off. The AC Milan player is their star man, and the United States need him.

Midfielder Tyler Adams remains positive despite another USMNT defeat

The USMNT lost 2-1 to Türkiye last weekend, which was their third straight defeat under Mauricio Pochettino. However, despite this, one of the team's senior players, Tyler Adams, has remained positive.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Adams said, "The energy and competition and the way that we're able to compete in a game like today shows that we have the potential to do something special, it's about replicating that game after game. It can't just be a one-off against Turkey."

Türkiye are a very good side that has top players, including Arda Güler of Real Madrid. Therefore, it is no shame to lose to them. There were also many positives for the USMNT to take, including Jack McGlynn's fantastic early goal.