USMNT player ratings: Mauricio Pochettino's side loses three games on the bounce

It was looking rosy for the USMNT when Jack McGlynn scored from range in the first minute. However, two quick-fire Türkiye goals from Arda Güler and Kerem Aktürkoğlu inflicted a third straight defeat for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Pochettino has recently been linked with replacing Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur. However, the United States head coach has dismissed these reports. Also, the job at Tottenham appears to be going to Brentford's Thomas Frank.

USMNT– Türkiye exhibition match player ratings

Here are the USMNT player ratings from Rentschler Field.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Matt Freese (GK) – 6/10 –

On his debut, the New York City goalkeeper parried Orkun Kökçü's effort from range over the bar. However, he then conceded to Güler after a mistake from Johnny Cardoso. Aktürkoğlu then gave Aktürkoğlu the lead soon after. Freese then looked cool when called upon.

Alex Freeman (RB): – 6/10 –

Freeman looked composed and kept the ball well. However, Kenan Yıldız often got around the back of the defender.

Myles Robinson (CB): – 4/10 –

Robinson's one-on-one defending could have been better. He was also a bit too eager to rush out and dive in. Mark McKenzie replaced the FC Cincinnati defender at the break.

Chris Richards (CB) – 6/10 –

The Crystal Palace defender captained the side and was always willing to play the ball forwards. He was also prepared to put his body on the line. However, his positioning could have been better on occasions.

Max Arfsten (LB) – 6/10 –

Arfsten was solid defensively and got forward on occasions. However, he headed wide from a cross from Luca de la Torre. Soon after, the Columbus Crew wing-back blazed another effort over. Haji Wright replaced Arfsten as Pochettino tried to get his side back into the game.

Midfielders

Johnny Cardoso (CDM) – 4/10 –

Johnny played some excellent through balls. However, it was his mistake that led to Güler's goal. The Real Betis player was not as composed on the ball as he has been for his club. Tyler Adams came on for the midfielder at half-time.

Luca de la Torre (CDM) – 6/10 –

De la Torre often let Türkiye's attackers get past him too easily. However, he tracked back well to cover his defenders. The San Diego FC midfielder had a chance from a corner but blazed his effort over. He also managed to put some good crosses into the box.

Malik Tillman (CAM) – 6/10 –

Tillman linked up well with his teammates and can claim an assist on McGlynn's goal. He also put some good crosses into the mixer. However, he was caught in possession late on. The midfielder had a good chance with a header but put it straight at Özer.

Forwards

Jack McGlynn (RW) – 7/10 –

McGlynn stormed down the left flank before cutting in and curling his effort into the corner of the goal. Soon after, he tried a similar effort, but his shot went over the bar. McGlynn could not keep his strike down when trying from range in the second half. He was not afraid to pull the trigger and saw another effort blocked. Quinn Sullivan was subbed on for McGlynn in the second half.

Patrick Agyemang (CF) – 6/10 –

Agyemang held the ball up well but did not threaten in the attacking areas. He had an effort on goal in the second half, but put it straight at Berke Özer. The in-form Brian White replaced Agyemang late on.

Diego Luna (LW) – 6/10 –

Luna was the player USMNT fans were most excited to see. However, the Real Salt Lake forward failed to make his mark on the game and was often caught in possession. Luna did play some creative passes in attacking areas at times. Nathan Harriel came on for Luna in the 65th minute

Substitutes