Vegas knows something we don’t about Lakers trade plans after Luka Doncic move
The Los Angeles Lakers turned the NBA world upside down by acquiring Luka Doncic in a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Yes, it cost them Anthony Davis, but when you have an opportunity to acquire a 25-year-old generational talent, you do it, even if it means parting with your own 31-year-old superstar.
Doncic is not only a great player who will help the Lakers win now, but assuming he wants to stay in Los Angeles long-term, he can be the face of the franchise for the next decade. The Lakers seemingly had a bleak future ahead of them once 40-year-old LeBron James decided to retire, but this trade changed everything. The Lakers now have a superstar in Doncic who can help them win now and for a long time.
As great of a trade as this was for the Lakers, it felt as if it was made more with the future in mind than the 2024-25 campaign - or so we thought. Vegas seems to think differently, as there was a massive shift in the right direction when looking at Los Angeles' NBA title odds immediately after the deal.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lakers went from +4500 to +2000 to win it all by Sunday. Now, on Monday, their odds are at +1800, giving them the sixth-best odds to win the championship. Odds continue to suggest the Lakers are going to be legitimate NBA title threats. With that in mind, does Vegas know something we don't? They must, right?
Lakers NBA title odds suggest Vegas knows something we don't about their deadline plans
These odds have the Lakers ahead of the 33-16 Memphis Grizzlies and just behind the 30-19 Denver Nuggets led by the player who could be the league's MVP winner, Nikola Jokic. With their roster as currently constructed, it's really hard to argue that they should be ahead of Memphis and nearly on par with Denver.
Are the Lakers better with Doncic instead of Davis and Max Christie? Perhaps, but the fit is far from clean. Los Angeles traded virtually its only playable big man in Davis and replaced him with a guard in Doncic. Luka is obviously excellent, but the glaring hole at the center position is extremely noticeable. None of Jackson Hayes, Trey Jemison, Christian Koloko, or Markieff Morris should be receiving major center minutes for a team trying to compete. These odds suggest that Vegas believes a trade is coming.
If a trade is coming, these odds might make sense. Doncic, LeBron, Austin Reaves, some shooting, and a quality rim protector would be a really tough out in the playoffs even in a loaded Western Conference. However, it feels as if that's only the case if the Lakers actually get that center. Fortunately, the Mavericks, somehow, left the Lakers with more than enough assets to make that happen without breaking a sweat.
Given these odds, it'd be shocking if the Lakers didn't make at least one more notable trade by Thursday's deadline to justify Los Angeles' placement.