Warriors face an all-too-familiar problem with Draymond Green

After elbowing Naz Reid in the face in Game 2 of the Warriors-Timberwolves series, Draymond Green received his fifth technical foul of the playoffs. Meaning, he is just two technical fouls away from being suspended.

Draymond was famously suspended in the 2016 NBA Finals after surpassing the playoff flagrant foul threshold. Let's dive into the possibility of Draymond being suspended again.

Draymond Green receives his 5th tech of the playoffs after hitting Naz Reid in the face 😳



Green would face suspension with two more.



(via @HoHighlights)



pic.twitter.com/YKyBxNmUL1 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 9, 2025

Suspensions are nothing new for Draymond Green

Over the course of his 13-year career, Draymond has been suspended six times. In addition to being suspended in the 2016 Finals, he was suspended in the 2023 playoffs after stepping on Domantas Sabonis. During that season, he was also suspended after receiving 16 regular-season technical fouls.

In the 2023-24 season, Draymond was suspended twice, once for five games after choking Rudy Gobert and again indefinitely for punching Jusuf Nurkić. While Draymond has always been important to the Warriors, a possible suspension these playoffs might be more consequential than ever.

The Warriors need Draymond more than ever

With Stephen Curry sidelined with a hamstring injury for at least a week, the Warriors are counting on Draymond more than ever. Recently, Green's scoring has been at a high level; he scored 16 points in Game 7 against the Rockets and 18 points, including four 3s, in Game 1 of the Timberwolves series. Combined with his immense value as a defender and playmaker, Draymond's scoring is key to the Warriors' success, especially without Curry. The Warriors are currently tied 1-1, and Draymond must stay on the court for Golden State to have a chance in this series.

However, for Draymond to be so close to a suspension this early in the playoffs is a concern. With 5 techs in nine games, Draymond is averaging a tech every other game. Furthermore, it's possible Draymond has a short temper with Curry out and the Warriors likely struggling more. There's already evidence for this after Game 2's tech. Draymond's history with Gobert is also worth considering. Ultimately, a Draymond suspension feels likely.

Draymond believes there is an agenda against him

After the game, while speaking to reporters, Draymond said he believes there's an agenda against him.

Draymond Green:



“I’m not an angry black man… I’m great at basketball, I’m great at what I do…the agenda of trying to make me look like an angry black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”



(via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/0oRh5wSh4k — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 9, 2025

While there are plenty of examples of racial agendas in sports media and media at large, this isn't one of them. Draymond has a long history of dirty and questionable plays. Additionally, he has a longer leash with officials than most players, as he argues just about every call. Overall, this is clearly a sportsmanship issue. At some point, Draymond must start being accountable and change his actions, or it will cost his team once again.