West Ham player ratings: Who stood out in the loss vs. Wolves?

With West Ham United safe from relegation in the Premier League, Graham Potter was able to experiment by making changes to his lineup against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, his plan backfired as Wolves won 1-0 — which has all but guaranteed their Premier League survival too.

Wolves–West Ham Premier League player ratings

Below, we're rating the West Ham players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Alphonse Areola (GK): 5

Areola has changed his hair again but has remained West Ham's goalkeeper for their last eight Premier League games. The keeper made a great save to deny Toti's header early on. He was unlucky to concede Jorgen Strand Larsen's effort as it took a deflection off of Max Kilman. However, he was fortunate not to allow another one in as Marshall Munetsi hit the crossbar.

Dinos Mavropanos (CB): 7

The West Ham defender did well to intercept Emmanuel Agbadou's pass but the ball then fell to Larsen who scored the winner. Mavropanos also made a great clearing header after Munetsi had hit the woodwork.

Max Kilman (CB): 5

Unfortunately, Larsen's strike was helped in via a deflection off Kilman. The defender was also caught getting drawn in on occasions.

Aaron Cresswell (CB): 5

Cresswell did not have his best game and was taken off for Carlos Soler at half-time as Potter looked to change formation.

Midfielders

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RM): 6

It was Wan-Bissaka's pressing and interception that enabled Jarrod Bowen to get forward and find Evan Ferguson for an early chance. Wan-Bissaka was slow to react to Rayan Aït-Nouri's free-kick which led to Tot's chance.

Lucas Paqueta (CM): 5

Perhaps Paqueta's betting allegations case hanging over him is affecting his performances. The Brazilian was not able to influence the game as he usually does.

James Ward-Prowse (CM): 5

Joao Gomes was able to get past Ward-Prowse on too many occasions. However, the West Ham midfielder did nearly score from a clever free-kick. Tomas Soucek came on for Ward-Prowse but missed the Hammers' best chance for an equaliser.

Ollie Scarles (LM): 6

Scarles looked composed but was taken off for Emerson in the 77th minute. After Niclas Fullkrug hit the crossbar, Emerson had a chance to score with an effort in the style of a spectacular goal scored by West Ham legend Paolo Di Canio.

Forwards

Jarrod Bowen (AM): 7

Bowen gifted Ferguson an opportunity to score his first West Ham goal early on but the striker could not get his feet sorted. The captain's pressing also led to a chance for Soucek late on.

Luis Guilherme (AM): 4

This was the Brazilian's first start for the Hammers but he struggled to get involved and was taken off at the break for Fullkrug. The only excuse you can have for Guilherme was that he was playing in an attacking-midfield role and not his favored position on the wing. Time could be running out for the 19-year-old at West Ham.

Evan Ferguson (CF): 4

Spurned an opportunity from a Bowen cross early on and was then substituted for Edson Alvarez at half-time. It was a poor first West Ham start for the Brighton loanee.

Substitutes