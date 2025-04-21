Unsurprisingly, on Monday afternoon, projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg declared for the NBA draft, joining fellow freshman Duke star Kon Knueppel. Big man Khaman Maluach hasn't officially declared for the draft, but the No. 1-ranked center on the current FanSided big board surely will soon. Junior guard Tyrese Proctor has entered the draft as well, forgoing his last year of eligibility.

But despite losing a ton of top-end talent, Duke projects to be an elite team next season. Let's dive into the Blue Devil's upside.

Potential No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg has announced he's declaring for the NBA Draft 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/a2748XiJVH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2025

A loaded freshman class

As is tradition for Duke, they have an elite freshman class. After landing the nation's top-ranked recruiting class last year, highlighted by Flagg, Duke has the third-ranked class this year, according to 247Sports.

The Blue Devils landed three top-25 prospects, including twins Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer along with Nikolas Khamenia. Cameron Boozer is ranked third overall in the 2025 class; He projects to perfectly replace Flagg as a star do-it-all forward. His brother Cayden is an elite guard in his own right, while. Khamenia, the 15th-ranked prospect, offers a ton of versatility and size at the forward position along with a knack for shooting.

Scheyer's elite recruiting abilities have been a staple of his tenure at Duke. With this freshman class, Duke is poised to remain a top-10 team in the country and compete for a national championship in 2025-26.

Duke's returning class

In addition to Duke's incoming freshman class, they have a solid returning group. Former five-star guard Caleb Foster saw a decreased role this past season as a sophomore. However, Foster will likely have a bigger role next year; he is a high-level shooter and creator. Defensive specialist Maliq Brown is also likely to return, a classic glue guy who can fit with any lineup. Freshman wing Isaiah Evans is another likely returner; his knockdown shooting could help him make a significant jump next season.

Duke needs to be active in the transfer portal

While Duke's combination of freshman talent and returners will allow them to be competitive, they could use a few transfer additions. The Blue Devils have yet to land a player in the portal. Given the success of this program and their NIL budget, this shouldn't be an issue; however, they have to act fast.

Once Maluach officially enters the draft, Duke must target a center. Grand Canyon's Duke Brennan (ironic name) and Baylor's Josh Ojianwuna are two of the best options available. Adding further guard depth would also be wise; Memphis' PJ Haggerty is the best remaining transfer and is a high-end target for Duke. There are also plenty of elite forward options in the portal, including St Johns' RJ Luis, Auburn's Chad Baker Mazara and Cal's Andrej Stojakovic.

Jon Scheyer has made it to the Sweet Sixteen in all three years at Duke, and that doesn't project to change next year. Nevertheless, the Devils must be active in the transfer portal to secure their status as a legit early-season championship contender.