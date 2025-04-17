When does Paige Bueckers play Caitlin Clark during her rookie season?

It’s worth just putting everything in context. Caitlin Clark had arguably the greatest college basketball career anyone has ever had. It depends on how much you index championships, but she left an indelible mark on the game in her time at Iowa.

She was the first overall pick, as the prophecy foretold, and brought more eyes to the WNBA than it's had on it in a long time. Her season was so incredible that she was fourth in MVP voting. As a rookie.

It’s hard to say anyone coming into the game their first year could be predicted to make a similar impact. But if you were to pick one player in this year’s draft class, or in many others, it would be Paige Bueckers. She just led her UConn team to the NCAA Championship, after all, before also going at No. 1 to the Dallas Wings.

Shut up, Mat. When do Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark play?

Take it easy. I’m getting to it. I’m not recommending self-medication or anything, but you really have to do something about that anger problem. There are all sorts of steps you can take. Physical activity is good, meditating is great if you can do it, there are support groups, and even therapy might be the best option for you. Not all therapists are made equal and someone who works great with someone else might be terrible for you. But if you find the right match, it is incredible what you can accomplish together.

Talk of the league. Talk of the city.



Grab your A Night in Dallas tickets now when we face @IndianaFever at @AACenter on Friday, June 27.



Friday, June 27

Friday, June 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION, Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark will face off for the first time in Dallas. Not the most auspicious time slot, but still it’s going to be a treat. The Fever will be on the second night of a back-to-back, so be aware of that.

The Wings and Fever play another three other times. These games will take place Sunday, July 13, at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC in Indiana, then Friday, August 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION in Dallas, and finally there will be one on Tuesday, August 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN in Indiana again.

Basketball. Get ready for it.