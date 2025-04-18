When does Alyssa Thomas first play the Sun in Connecticut this season?

The Connecticut Sun were the best. Sure they didn’t win a championship, but they were the best. In a certain way, I found them even bester after they lost Jonquel Jones. Alyssa Thomas and Dewanna Bonner, along with other very good players, still had the Sun at the top of the standings.

They were the team no one wanted to play in the WNBA Playoffs. They had a strong defensive identity, a strong transition attack, and AT running point center at times to lead the offense. They were unlike any other team in the league. Last year, they even acquired Marina Mabrey in the middle of the season to provide an offensive boost!

Well, they still didn’t win. Everyone left. For very fair reasons, I should say. Now that team is basically a shadow of itself.

This is a shame because at the beginning of this last offseason, I decided I was going to go all in on the Sun. I thought with Mabrey they’d run it back at least a few more times. It’s tough to build a team that good in the WNBA. Especially one that good consistently. I even named my dynasty fantasy team the Uncasville Bidoofs.

When will Alyssa Thomas be back to play the Sun?

Yeah, sorry I got way off track there.

On Wednesday, June 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Phoenix Mercury come to Connecticut for Alyssa Thomas’ homecoming. This game is only on WNBA League Pass, it appears, so, you know. Hurry up and get that. You get so much good basketball for very little money.

They also play two more times: Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 10:00 p.m. in Phoenix on League Pass and Saturday, Sept. 6 in Connecticut at 1:00 p.m. on League Pass once again. I can’t blame WNBA for putting the current iteration of the Sun primarily on League Pass, but you would have hoped an AT homecoming would have meant more in the schedule.

Oh, well. I’m going to watch it.