Who sang the national anthem at the Chiefs-Steelers Christmas Day game?
Fire up the Netflix because we have NFL Christmas Day matchups ready to get us through the holiday streaming for the first time on the platform. The first game of the day and of Week 17 will be the AFC's top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs going on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team competing for the AFC North crown and trying to hit its stride before the postseason.
The NFL certainly pulled no punches when it came to giving fans Chiefs-Steelers on Christmas Day as this is one of the biggest AFC matchups possible this side of Kansas City-Buffalo. There is a ton on the line in terms of playoff seeding, momentum, and so much more. Of course, it comes with a cold dose the rigors of the schedule as both teams will play on short rest after having just played on Saturday in Week 16.
But with Netflix and the NFL combining forces, we're also going to get quite the spectacle for these games, especially with the Chiefs-Steelers matchup kicking things off. And that actually will start before we even get the kickoff, specifically with the national anthem.
Who did the streaming giant and Roger Goodell work in-tandem to get to sing the national anthem in Pittsburgh? Let's dive into what we know.
Who is singing the national anthem at Chiefs vs. Steelers on Christmas?
The group Voices of Service is performing the national anthem on Christmas Day at Acrisure Stadium ahead of the Chiefs vs. Steelers matchup. Voices of Service is a quartet of vocalists who are all military veterans and have used their musical talent and emerging platform over the past decade to raise awareness about the problems and issues that service members and veterans face that need to be addressed and can be supported. This is a tremendous opportunity for them at the Chiefs-Steelers game to continue that admirable journey.
Who are Voices of Service?
The Voices of Service group consists of four members: Ron Henry, Christal Rheams, Jason Hanna, and Caleb Green. The quartet of vocalists gained their most notoriety when they appeared on America's Got Talent in Season 14 of the competition. They were "Grand Finalists" on the show, making it all the way to the two-part season finale and finishing in the Top 5. Even without the win on AGT, they have gone on to continue touring and getting opportunities such as this one to perform for the NFL on Netflix Christmas Day special.
Mariah Carey will perform halftime show of Chiefs-Steelers
Naturally, with Netflix making such a massive deal about their streaming Christmas Day games, they're pulling out the big stops for the halftime shows as well. In the case of the game between the Chiefs and Steelers in Pittsburgh, though, it'll be Christmas' favorite songbird, Mariah Carey, who will be performing at Acrisure Stadium.
The hypothetical odds of Carey performing the omnipresent "All I Want for Christmas Is You" during the halftime show have to be set at roughly -1,000,000.