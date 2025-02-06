2025 NBA Mock Draft after chaotic trade deadline: Lakers, Spurs shake it up
The 2025 NBA trade deadline has come and gone... woof. What a few days of NBA trades. Several All-Stars changed homes, including what is quite possibly the most baffling trade in league history. Luka Doncic is set to make his Los Angeles Lakers debut this weekend, folks. What is this strange timeline we found ourselves on?
The Doncic trade alone was enough for the entire NBA fandom to melt into a puddle, but then the Spurs traded for De'Aaron Fox, the Kings reunited Zach LaVine with DeMar DeRozan, the Bucks sent former champ Khris Middleton to the Wizards for Kyle Kuzma (???), and the Raptors (?????) traded for Brandon Ingram at 16-35. Jimmy Butler is now in Golden State, by the way, while Mark Williams is set to join Doncic in LA and the Cavs just added the perfect fifth starter on the wing in De'Andre Hunter.
It has been absolute chaos. Only a handful of 2025 draft picks actually changed hands, but the consequences on the NBA Draft will be far-reaching. A lot of team-building strategies changed overnight.
So, as we look out across this new NBA and prognosticate about the future, he's a quick update of our 2025 NBA Mock Draft. In keeping with tradition, we shall simulate the lottery order via Tankathon.
The Toronto Raptors are on the clock...
Order
Player
Team
School
1
Cooper Flagg
Toronto Raptors
Duke
2
Dylan Harper
Washington Wizards
Rutgers
3
Ace Bailey
Philadelphia 76ers
Rutgers
4
V.J. Edgecombe
New Orleans Pelicans
Baylor
5
Kasparas Jakucionis
Utah Jazz
Illinois
6
Khaman Maluach
Charlotte Hornets
Duke
7
Jeremiah Fears
Brooklyn Nets
Oklahoma
8
Collin Murray-Boyles
Chicago Bulls
South Carolina
9
Liam McNeeley
Portland Trail Blazers
UConn
10
Kon Knueppel
San Antonio Spurs
Duke
11
Noah Penda
San Antonio Spurs
Le Mans
12
Asa Newell
Houston Rockets
Georgia
13
Tre Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
Texas
14
Ben Saraf
Miami Heat
Ulm
15
Kam Jones
Orlando Magic
Marquette
16
Egor Demin
Minnesota Timberwolves
BYU
17
Jase Richardson
Dallas Mavericks
Michigan State
18
Noa Essengue
Oklahoma City Thunder
Ulm
19
Hugo Gonzalez
Utah Jazz
Real Madrid
20
Derik Queen
Brooklyn Nets
Maryland
21
Nolan Traore
Oklahoma City Thunder
Saint-Quentin
22
Thomas Sorber
Indiana Pacers
Georgetown
23
Johni Broome
Atlanta Hawks
Auburn
24
Rasheer Fleming
Orlando Magic
St. Joseph's
25
Labaron Philon
Brooklyn Nets
Alabama
26
Bogoljub Markovic
Brooklyn Nets
Mega
27
Sergio De Larrea
Memphis Grizzlies
Valencia
28
Rocco Zikarsky
Boston Celtics
Brisbane
29
Danny Wolf
Phoenix Suns
Michigan
30
Nique Clifford
Los Angeles Clippers
Colorado State
Luka Doncic trade leaves Mavericks without playmaking behind Kyrie Irving
The Mavericks practically tailored this entire roster to Luka Doncic, which makes Nico Harrison's sudden pivot to the Anthony Davis, Derrick Lively double-big lineup a bit puzzling. The Mavs really don't have anybody to set the table behind Kyrie Irving. Getting another viable ball-handler in the building is priority No. 1 on draft night.
Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson feels like the right pick. He hasn't occupied the most robust role for the Spartans, but he's extremely efficient with his touches and his skill set is promisingly scalable. He can hit spot-up 3s and operate as a connector, or he can run point and pull the strings. The Mavs can envision Richardson as an immediate impact role player with the chance to grow into a more substantial contributor down the road, when this 3-4 year window with Irving and Davis closes.
Spurs have their point guard, now it's time to improve wing depth
All of our mock drafts to date featured the San Antonio Spurs selecting a point guard in the lottery. That is no longer a necessity with De'Aaron Fox in the building. San Antonio has its primary ball-handler for the next 5-10 years, putting more focus on the wing depth chart. The back-to-back picks of Kon Knueppel and Noah Penda should work like a charm.
The Spurs don't have much sustainable wing depth beyond Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell. Both Knueppel and Penda are prolific shooters with fairly diverse offensive skill sets. Neither profiles as a go-to creator, but both can attack closeouts, deliver live-dribble passes, and find ways to leverage their strength for finishes around the cup.
Knueppel has the IQ and shooting dynamism to really open up the Spurs offense. Penda, meanwhile, is one of the draft's best defenders at 6-foot-8.
Raptors winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes would justify the Brandon Ingram trade
It's extremely fair to be critical of the 16-win Raptors making a win-now trade for Brandon Ingram, even if his timeline aligns reasonably well with Scottie Barnes at 27 years old. Toronto has a lot of money tied up in a mediocre roster and now has to worry about Ingram's upcoming free agency, where he will demand a significant long-term contract.
Toronto is cashing in valuable chips on a good-not-great complementary "star" when the team isn't close to complete. All that hand-wringing goes out the window, however, if the Raptors are blessed by the NBA Draft Lottery gods. Cooper Flagg gives Toronto's its long-term 1A, putting Barnes and Ingram in more optimal roles while offsetting the expense of Toronto's core with an ultra-cheap alpha.
Flagg and Barnes tag-teaming on defense is a fun thought.
Heat add tall playmaker after trading Jimmy Butler for fringe lottery pick
Miami is finally rid of Jimmy Butler. The goal right now is to compete with a core of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Andrew Wiggins, which is probably enough to keep Miami in the East playoffs. That said, the Heat's guard depth chart feels a bit thin right now. Terry Rozier has been a minor disaster this season and Herro, for all his growth, might benefit from another on-ball generator to help carry some of that burden.
Israeli point guard Ben Saraf has been tearing it up for Germany's Ulm of late. At 6-foot-5 and 201 pounds, Saraf boasts tremendous positional size. He's not going to rack up stops on defense or bury a high volume of 3s, but Saraf's ball-handling creativity and court vision is highly compelling. He's hitting mid-range jumpers at a healthy clip and finishing with touch around the rim. He has a special knack for getting to his spots, using shifty, stop-start handles to keep defenders at bay. The Heat get a legitimate high-level passer and source of dribble penetration to start the post-Butler era off right.