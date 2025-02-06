Fansided

2025 NBA Mock Draft after chaotic trade deadline: Lakers, Spurs shake it up

The NBA trade deadline truly shook the foundation. Here's how the NBA Draft landscape has changed.

By Christopher Kline

Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Duke
Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Duke / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
facebooktwitterreddit

The 2025 NBA trade deadline has come and gone... woof. What a few days of NBA trades. Several All-Stars changed homes, including what is quite possibly the most baffling trade in league history. Luka Doncic is set to make his Los Angeles Lakers debut this weekend, folks. What is this strange timeline we found ourselves on?

The Doncic trade alone was enough for the entire NBA fandom to melt into a puddle, but then the Spurs traded for De'Aaron Fox, the Kings reunited Zach LaVine with DeMar DeRozan, the Bucks sent former champ Khris Middleton to the Wizards for Kyle Kuzma (???), and the Raptors (?????) traded for Brandon Ingram at 16-35. Jimmy Butler is now in Golden State, by the way, while Mark Williams is set to join Doncic in LA and the Cavs just added the perfect fifth starter on the wing in De'Andre Hunter.

It has been absolute chaos. Only a handful of 2025 draft picks actually changed hands, but the consequences on the NBA Draft will be far-reaching. A lot of team-building strategies changed overnight.

So, as we look out across this new NBA and prognosticate about the future, he's a quick update of our 2025 NBA Mock Draft. In keeping with tradition, we shall simulate the lottery order via Tankathon.

The Toronto Raptors are on the clock...

Updated 2025 NBA Mock Draft after wild deadline sees Luka Doncic, De'Aaron Fox, Jimmy Butler change teams

Order

Player

Team

School

1

Cooper Flagg

Toronto Raptors

Duke

2

Dylan Harper

Washington Wizards

Rutgers

3

Ace Bailey

Philadelphia 76ers

Rutgers

4

V.J. Edgecombe

New Orleans Pelicans

Baylor

5

Kasparas Jakucionis

Utah Jazz

Illinois

6

Khaman Maluach

Charlotte Hornets

Duke

7

Jeremiah Fears

Brooklyn Nets

Oklahoma

8

Collin Murray-Boyles

Chicago Bulls

South Carolina

9

Liam McNeeley

Portland Trail Blazers

UConn

10

Kon Knueppel

San Antonio Spurs

Duke

11

Noah Penda

San Antonio Spurs

Le Mans

12

Asa Newell

Houston Rockets

Georgia

13

Tre Johnson

Atlanta Hawks

Texas

14

Ben Saraf

Miami Heat

Ulm

15

Kam Jones

Orlando Magic

Marquette

16

Egor Demin

Minnesota Timberwolves

BYU

17

Jase Richardson

Dallas Mavericks

Michigan State

18

Noa Essengue

Oklahoma City Thunder

Ulm

19

Hugo Gonzalez

Utah Jazz

Real Madrid

20

Derik Queen

Brooklyn Nets

Maryland

21

Nolan Traore

Oklahoma City Thunder

Saint-Quentin

22

Thomas Sorber

Indiana Pacers

Georgetown

23

Johni Broome

Atlanta Hawks

Auburn

24

Rasheer Fleming

Orlando Magic

St. Joseph's

25

Labaron Philon

Brooklyn Nets

Alabama

26

Bogoljub Markovic

Brooklyn Nets

Mega

27

Sergio De Larrea

Memphis Grizzlies

Valencia

28

Rocco Zikarsky

Boston Celtics

Brisbane

29

Danny Wolf

Phoenix Suns

Michigan

30

Nique Clifford

Los Angeles Clippers

Colorado State

Luka Doncic trade leaves Mavericks without playmaking behind Kyrie Irving

The Mavericks practically tailored this entire roster to Luka Doncic, which makes Nico Harrison's sudden pivot to the Anthony Davis, Derrick Lively double-big lineup a bit puzzling. The Mavs really don't have anybody to set the table behind Kyrie Irving. Getting another viable ball-handler in the building is priority No. 1 on draft night.

Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson feels like the right pick. He hasn't occupied the most robust role for the Spartans, but he's extremely efficient with his touches and his skill set is promisingly scalable. He can hit spot-up 3s and operate as a connector, or he can run point and pull the strings. The Mavs can envision Richardson as an immediate impact role player with the chance to grow into a more substantial contributor down the road, when this 3-4 year window with Irving and Davis closes.

Spurs have their point guard, now it's time to improve wing depth

All of our mock drafts to date featured the San Antonio Spurs selecting a point guard in the lottery. That is no longer a necessity with De'Aaron Fox in the building. San Antonio has its primary ball-handler for the next 5-10 years, putting more focus on the wing depth chart. The back-to-back picks of Kon Knueppel and Noah Penda should work like a charm.

The Spurs don't have much sustainable wing depth beyond Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell. Both Knueppel and Penda are prolific shooters with fairly diverse offensive skill sets. Neither profiles as a go-to creator, but both can attack closeouts, deliver live-dribble passes, and find ways to leverage their strength for finishes around the cup.

Knueppel has the IQ and shooting dynamism to really open up the Spurs offense. Penda, meanwhile, is one of the draft's best defenders at 6-foot-8.

Raptors winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes would justify the Brandon Ingram trade

It's extremely fair to be critical of the 16-win Raptors making a win-now trade for Brandon Ingram, even if his timeline aligns reasonably well with Scottie Barnes at 27 years old. Toronto has a lot of money tied up in a mediocre roster and now has to worry about Ingram's upcoming free agency, where he will demand a significant long-term contract.

Toronto is cashing in valuable chips on a good-not-great complementary "star" when the team isn't close to complete. All that hand-wringing goes out the window, however, if the Raptors are blessed by the NBA Draft Lottery gods. Cooper Flagg gives Toronto's its long-term 1A, putting Barnes and Ingram in more optimal roles while offsetting the expense of Toronto's core with an ultra-cheap alpha.

Flagg and Barnes tag-teaming on defense is a fun thought.

Heat add tall playmaker after trading Jimmy Butler for fringe lottery pick

Miami is finally rid of Jimmy Butler. The goal right now is to compete with a core of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Andrew Wiggins, which is probably enough to keep Miami in the East playoffs. That said, the Heat's guard depth chart feels a bit thin right now. Terry Rozier has been a minor disaster this season and Herro, for all his growth, might benefit from another on-ball generator to help carry some of that burden.

Israeli point guard Ben Saraf has been tearing it up for Germany's Ulm of late. At 6-foot-5 and 201 pounds, Saraf boasts tremendous positional size. He's not going to rack up stops on defense or bury a high volume of 3s, but Saraf's ball-handling creativity and court vision is highly compelling. He's hitting mid-range jumpers at a healthy clip and finishing with touch around the rim. He has a special knack for getting to his spots, using shifty, stop-start handles to keep defenders at bay. The Heat get a legitimate high-level passer and source of dribble penetration to start the post-Butler era off right.

feed

Home/NBA Draft