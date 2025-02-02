Fansided

2025 NBA Mock Draft after Lakers trade for Luka Doncic: Mavs suddenly need guard

The 2025 NBA Draft takes on new meaning after the Lakers' trade for Luka Doncic.

By Christopher Kline

Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura
Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura / Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Los Angeles Lakers swapped Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris in the wee hours of Sunday morning. It will go down as one of the most consequential and befuddling trades of all time.

Let's not beat around the bush. The Dallas Mavericks made an awful trade, one rooted in the delusions of Nico Harrison more than anything resembling basketball logic. This Mavs team made the NBA Finals last season. The roster was built very explicitly with Doncic in mind. All of a sudden, Dallas goes from a West frontrunner with a clear identity and offensive balance to an open-ended question mark. Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving is a tremendous duo on paper, but their fit on the Mavs' current roster is up for debate. The supporting cast is totally out of whack with what a Davis-led team needs. It's bad.

The Mavs are hoping to translate the 'defense wins championship' motto into divine results. The Lakers, meanwhile, have a new face of the franchise to build their next decade around. This kind of thing always seems to happen in Los Angeles, doesn't it? Rob Pelinka has done a downright terrible job navigating the waning years of LeBron James' career, but now he gets Doncic, a future MVP on the Hall of Fame track, gift-wrapped and hand-delivered by a former business associate. You can't make this stuff up.

The 2025 NBA Draft takes on new meaning with this trade, particularly for the Mavs and their first-round pick, which is currently situated 18th overall. Here's an updated projection after the most shocking trade in recent memory.

In keeping with tradition, we simulated the lottery via Tankathon.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Updated 2025 NBA mock draft after Lakers trade for Luka Doncic, Mavs acquire Anthony Davis

Order

Name

Team

College

1

Cooper Flagg

Washington Wizards

Duke

2

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs

Rutgers

3

Ace Bailey

New Orleans Pelicans

Rutgers

4

VJ Edgecombe

Portland Trail Blazers

Baylor

5

Kasparas Jakucionis

Utah Jazz

Illinois

6

Khaman Maluach

Charlotte Hornets

Duke

7

Jeremiah Fears

Toronto Raptors

Oklahoma

8

Nolan Traore

Brooklyn Nets

Saint-Quentin

9

Liam McNeeley

Oklahoma City Thunder

UConn

10

Ben Saraf

Chicago Bulls

Ulm

11

Kon Knueppel

San Antonio Spurs

Duke

12

Jase Richardson

Sacramento Kings

Michigan State

13

Collin Murray-Boyles

Golden State Warriors

South Carolina

14

Noah Penda

Houston Rockets

Le Mans

15

Tre Johnson

Orlando Magic

Texas

16

Miles Byrd

Minnesota Timberwolves

San Diego State

17

Asa Newell

Oklahoma City Thunder

Georgia

18

Egor Demin

Dallas Mavericks

BYU

19

Nolan Essengue

Utah Jazz

Ulm

20

Derik Queen

Brooklyn Nets

Maryland

21

Thomas Sorber

Indiana Pacers

Georgetown

22

Hugo Gonzalez

Oklahoma City Thunder

Real Madrid

23

Johni Broome

Atlanta Hawks

Auburn

24

Rasheer Fleming

Orlando Magic

St. Joseph's

25

Sergio De Larrea

Brooklyn Nets

Valencia

26

Carter Bryant

Brooklyn Nets

Arizona

27

Labaron Philon

Memphis Grizzlies

Alabama

28

Maxime Reynaud

Boston Celtics

Stanford

29

Ian Jackson

Los Angeles Clippers

North Carolina

30

Danny Wolf

Phoenix Suns

Michigan

Mavericks address sudden point guard void with Egor Demin swing

Suddenly the Mavericks have a glaring void in the backcourt with Luka Doncic out of the equation. Anthony Davis is incredible, but he's not exactly a self-creator — he's at his best with a perimeter star to set the table and spoon-feed easy looks around the basket. Kyrie Irving can scale up into a more robust role for Dallas, but who else can create advantages and set up teammates? Spencer Dinwiddie? Jaden Hardy?

Egor Demin might be the most polarizing prospect in this draft class, but he's worth a swing for Dallas. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds, the Russian 19-year-old is a miraculous passer. His creativity and vision on live-dribble dimes consistently leaves scouts with jaws agape. The only problem is, Demin has struggled to score, really at all, against quality competition. He's too thin to absorb contact around the rim and he doesn't have outlier athleticism or touch to offset the strength deficiency. He's averaging 10.7 points and 5.9 assists on .432/.291/.679 splits.

The Mavs would need to be patient with Demin's development as a scorer, but his size and passing combo would help paper over the gaping void left by Doncic's sudden departure. The Mavs will never find another talent of Doncic's caliber, but Demin presents considerable upside if all the pieces come together.

feed

Home/NBA Draft