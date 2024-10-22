Aaron Boone has already started putting the full-court press on Juan Soto
It’s very possible the World Series is the last time Juan Soto suits up in a New York Yankees uniform. If that is the case, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is certainly going to miss him. But if Boone had it his way, Soto wouldn’t be going anywhere.
“I’ve loved every second of him being here and you know, hopefully he’s here a long time,” Boone told reporters during a new conference, per an SNY Yankees social account.
You can’t blame him either. What Soto has done this season and helped propel the Yankees to their first World Series in over a decade, Boone certainly isn’t the only one who wanted to have the slugger back in the Bronx this offseason.
A New York Yankees World Series would be the final straw in retaining Soto long term
Everyone from the fans to the front office to the Yankees players know what Soto means to the Yankees. If you need a reminder, look back to his three-run shot in the 10th inning to send the Bronx Bombers to the World Series, clinching the AL pennant.
It’s exactly why the Yankees signed him this offseason and why they should win the World Series. Because that could probably be the one thing to lure him back to the Yankees and not the city rivals or elsewhere.
He already has a World Series ring with the Washington Nationals. He doesn’t need to chase a title with another team. Now is about building his legacy and something about the home run that sent the Yankees to the World Series feels like the beginning not the end.
“His ability to come over here as a big star,” Boone added in the news conference. “A lot of fanfare, a lot of expectation and in his free agent year, he’s really integrated into the clubhouse in short order.”
What Soto has done, crushing a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBI this season was just the icing on the cake. What he’s doing this postseason with a star-studded lineup is proving to the Yankees brass it’s time to open up the check book.
A fan comically held up a check with $600 million, paid to Juan Soto. At the time is seemed like a good joke. Now it seems like that may not be enough to convince the slugger to return to the Bronx. The Yankees might need more. And if he delivers with a World Series, it would be worth it.