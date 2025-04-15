AFC Bournemouth player ratings: Antoine Semenyo was the difference against Fulham

After six games without a win in the Premier League, AFC Bournemouth's hunt for European soccer is back on with a 1-0 win over Fulham. Antoine Semenyo's early goal was enough to see Andoni Iraola's side climb above the Cottagers into eighth place in the division.

Bournemouth-Fulham Premier League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Bournemouth players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK): 7

The Chelsea loanee made a comfortable stop to deny Ryan Sessegnon and a fine save off of a strike from Alex Iwobi.

Adam Smith (RB): 7

Smith was very solid up against the in-form Iwobi — who has just scored and made an assist against Liverpool.

Dean Huijsen (CB); 6

Huijsen has been one of Bournemouth's star players this season but he was involved in a mix-up with Marcos Senesi that led to a chance for Rodrigo Muniz.

Marcos Senesi (CB): 5

Senesi was not always on the same wavelength as his center-back partner Huijesn, but this was to be expected as it was the Argentine's first start for Bournemouth since last November. Senesi picked up a booking and was replaced by Ilya Zabarnyi at half-time.

Milos Kerkez (LB): 7

The highly-rated left-back put in an excellent cross that should have led to a goal, but Evanilson hit the crossbar. The question is how long Bournemouth can keep such a talented player.

Midfielders

Tyler Adams (CDM): 7

The USMNT midfielder made some great interceptions and passes. He even got forward and had a chance to score himself. Adams did have one slip, which allowed Iwobi the space to get a shot on goal.

Lewis Cook (CDM): 6

Cook covered a lot of ground as he defended well alongside Adams in Bournemouth's midfield.

Alex Scott (CAM): 7

Scott winning the ball and his driving run was instrumental in the build-up to Semenyo's goal. The midfielder came close to getting an assist as his header down from Kerkez's corner fell to Evanilson who rattled the bar. Scott was always looking to attack and tested Bernd Leno with a strike. Marcus Tavernier came on for Scott in the 65th minute.

Forwards

Antoine Semenyo (RW): 8

Semenyo pounced on Antonee Robinson's mistake before slotting past Leno to score what would turn out to be the winning goal in the very first minute. Julio Soler replaced Semenyo late on.

Evanilson (CF): 7

Evanilson linked up well with his teammates and was always direct in going forward. He had a great chance to score, but his effort from close range came back off the woodwork. The Brazilian had another opportunity late on but was smothered by Leno.

Dango Ouattara (LW): 7

Ouattara was effective down the left-hand side but somewhat too unselfish at times. He set up a good chance for Adams to score.

Substitues

Ilya Zabarnyi, 6/10

Marcus Tavernier, 6/10