Arsenal player ratings: Who stood out in the draw vs. Man United?

Declan Rice's second-half strike spared Arsenal an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Manchester United. However, if the title race was not over already, it surely is now. The Gunners now trail Liverpool by 15 points in the Premier League.

Man United–Arsenal Premier League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Arsenal players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

David Raya (GK): 8

There must be questions about Raya's positioning as he conceded Bruno Fernandes's free kick. However, he made great saves to deny Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee from point-blank range. The goalkeeper then made an amazing save and punch away to deny Fernandes getting a late winner.

Jurrien Timber (RB): 7

Timber caused many problems for the United defence and set up Declan Rice's goal.

William Saliba (CB): 6

Saliba was a great partner for Gabriel as they dealt with most of United's attacks.

Gabriel Magalhaes (CB): 7

As the most experienced defender, Gabriel must take responsibility for Arsenal's wall being so far back, which allowed Fernandes the space to bend in his free kick. However, the Brazilian did well to nullify Zikzee as Rasmus Hojlund when he came on.

Riccardo Calafiori (LB): 5

Calafiori needs to be more disciplined, as Mazraoui was able to get past him on too many occasions. The Italian was replaced by Myles Lewis-Skelly after 58 minutes.

Midfielders

Thomas Partey (CDM): 7

It was a solid performance from Partey, who was key to Arsenal dominating possession. In the 76th minute, Kieran Tierney came on for Partey.

Martin Odegaard (CM): 7

Odegaard linked up with his teammates very well in the attacking third. He set up Mikel Merino early on and was involved in the build-up to Rice's equaliser.

Declan Rice (CM): 8

Rice did put an ambitious volley from a corner over the bar. However, he made amends by sweeping in the equaliser from just inside the box. He also made a great tackle to deny Hojlund a golden opportunity to score.

Forwards

Ethan Nwaneri (RW): 5

Nwaneri struggled to get involved in the game and was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli after 58 minutes. Mikel Arteta must still trust Nwaneri more than Raheem Sterling, who was left on the bench.

Mikel Merino (CF): 5

Arsenal's stand-in center-forward had an early chance, which he dragged wide. Merino also made a bad pass that gifted Hojlund a chance. Luckily, Rice was on hand to deny the United striker.

Leandro Trossard (LW): 6

Trossard skied an effort during the first half. He worked hard, but his final ball was often amiss.

Substitutes

Myles Lewis-Skelly, 7/10

Gabriel Martinelli, 6/10