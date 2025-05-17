Aston Villa player ratings: Unai Emery's Champions League hopes are still alive

Aston Villa moved back into the Premier League's top five with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Unai Emery's side had a taste of Champions League soccer this season, reaching the quarterfinals before being defeated by Paris Saint-Germain. Villa do need other results to go their way, with Manchester City now having a game in hand on them. However, the Villans should pick up all three points in their remaining fixture against 16th-placed Manchester United.

Aston Villa–Tottenham Premier League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Aston Villa players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Emiliano Martínez (GK): 7

Martínez was visibly emotional at the final whistle after playing what could be his final game at Villa Park. The Argentine is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but he has made many mistakes this season. This has led to rumors that Villa will try to replace Martínez; the keeper has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Martínez made a smart stop to deny Wilson Odobert from giving Tottenham the lead.

Matty Cash (RB): 6

Cash's one-on-one defending against Heung-Min Son could have been better. The Polish international was also caught out of position on occasion. Cash did link up very well with Morgan Rogers, though.

Ezri Konsa (CB): 8

Konsa defended well and scored Villa's opening goal from a corner. The defender made sure that Spurs offered little in an attacking sense.

Pau Torres (CB): 7

Torres had to get across and cover Cash at times. This ensured that Tottenham did not take advantage of their rare attacks.

Ian Maatsen (LB): 7

Maatsen was solid and kept Spurs' young winger Mikey Moore out of the game.

Midfielders

Amadou Onana (CDM): 8

Onana was always looking to play the ball forward and run up the pitch himself. He was effective with his long passing and crossing, too. Ross Barkley replaced Onana in the 88th minute.

Boubacar Kamara (CDM): 8

Kamara was also able to get forward and get involved with Villa's attacks. He fired in from the edge of the box to secure the win for Villa.

Marco Asensio (CAM): 7

Asensio got into great positions, but his final ball was not always there. Nevertheless, the PSG loanee linked up very well with his teammates on the whole. Asensio was also not afraid to have an effort from range.

Forwards

Morgan Rogers (RW): 8

Rogers had a great opportunity from Onana's cross, but Antonin Kinsky was equal to his effort. The England international was smart with his passing in attacking situations. He can claim an assist for Kamara's goal.

Ollie Watkins (CF): 7

Watkins has had a good run of games recently, with Marcus Rashford injured. The England forward did not get on the scoresheet, but he did set up Konsa's goal. Watkins did have a chance to score, but Kinsky saved his effort. Donyell Malen came on for Watkins late on.

John McGinn (LW): 8

McGinn fired an effort over the bar in the opening stages of the match. The Scotsman kept the ball very well whilst not playing in his favored position. He was also very effective from set-pieces. It was from McGinn's corner that Konsa scored. Leon Bailey was subbed on for McGinn, and the Jamaican was also emotional at the final whistle. Bailey has lacked game time recently and could also be on his way to Saudi Arabia.

Substitutes

Donyell Malen, N/A

