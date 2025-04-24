Browns draft scenario passing on Travis Hunter positions Cleveland for brightest future

The Cleveland Browns occupy the key inflection point in the 2025 NFL Draft. We generally know what the Tennessee Titans are doing at No. 1 — hint, it's Miami QB Cam Ward — but the board opens up in a big way at No. 2. Cleveland has several appealing options.

Consensus pegs Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter as the Browns' favorite target, but Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter has shooters, too. Another less expected option, however, could shake the foundations of Thursday night's first round.

What if the Browns trade back?

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, other teams view Cleveland as "particularly" vulnerable to the temptation of trading their top pick.

"The Browns, Giants and Patriots are fielding calls for the Nos. 2, 3, and 4 picks, per league sources," she writes. "The majority of teams looking to move up see Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter as their target should they be able to entice one of those teams, particularly Cleveland, with a suitable package. All three teams are listening."

Reactions to this news will naturally be mixed, but there is actually a positive outcome here for Cleveland. For as talented as Travis Hunter is, often cited as the consensus No. 1 prospect on draft boards, the Browns may be smart to prioritize quantity over quality on Thursday.

Browns trading out of Travis Hunter pick at No. 2 could pay dividends down the road

Look, nobody is going to bat an eye if the Browns stick at No. 2 and select Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and one of the most unique talents to enter the NFL in recent memory.

That said, it's fair to wonder if Hunter is actually the best fit for Cleveland. He's most valuable as a cornerback, and he's easily the best in the draft, but the Browns aren't exactly aching for help in the DB room. If anything, Cleveland most needs help at wide receiver. Hunter has a sky-high ceiling as a pass-catcher, but is he the best wideout on the board when you strip away the two-way value? Probably not.

Cleveland would presumably use Hunter on both sides, but trusting the Browns coaching staff with the development of a singular talent with multiple avenues to success is a risky gambit. Cleveland could, instead, trade back and target a more bankable wide receiver who is only a wide receiver, such as Texas' Matthew Golden or Arizona's Tet McMillan.

What about the pass rush? The idea of pairing Abdul Carter and Myles Garrett has tantalized scouts for months. Odds are, Cleveland wouldn't be trading back into a position to target Carter, but what about another star edge rusher, like Georgia product Jalon Walker? Just ask the Super Bowl champs in Philadelphia about the virtues of picking from the Bulldogs' defensive front. Ohio State's Jack Sawyer, Marshall's Mike Green. These are defensive game-changers who could help Cleveland at a more pressing position of need.

Plus, the Browns would presumably stockpile additional second, third or fourth-round selections in addition to a later first-round pick, giving the front office more opportunities to flesh out the depth chart and locate impactful talent. Cleveland's roster is awfully thin around an expensive core. More bites at the proverbial apple is a good thing.

So, while giving up Hunter is a bold move, there's reason to believe the Browns might benefit from such a decision.