Charles Leclerc has harsh words after Ferrari falters in British GP qualifying

It hasn't been much of a highlight season for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. He's got a few podiums to his name, but has never really fought for a grand prix win at any point this season. So after Leclerc was quickest in final practice on Saturday and the Ferraris were 1-2 in the second session of qualifying, it seemed like this was the Italian team's chance for a breakout moment.

SPOILER: It wasn't. And Charles Leclerc was as angry on the radio as we've heard him in a long time after the disappointing result.

Ferrari's pace can't challenge for pole at British GP qualifying

At the end of the second qualifying session at Silverstone, Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were a tenth faster than anyone else. While Leclerc has put up a few P2s this year in qualifying, Ferrari has really never been in the discussion as pole "favorites" until now. After the first runs of the top 10 shootout, Hamilton put himself in P2, but Leclerc was on the backfoot, three tenths back in P6.

The pressure was on in the final runs for the Ferrari drivers. Hamilton looked in position for pole, but a scruffy final sector pushed him back. Leclerc had some issues in the final turns too on a windy day in Silverstone.

The final results: Hamilton in P5. Leclerc in P6. Albeit only two tenths back from pole, but way less than they expected.

Leclerc's expletive-laden radio as frustrations mount

No doubt that Leclerc saw the opening for a pole and even a win for Ferrari at the British Grand Prix. Add to that: Hamilton has now out-qualified Leclerc in three of the last four weekends, though Leclerc still holds the season advantage.

So when the Monégasque crossed the line, Leclerc didn't hold back on some very harsh self-criticism.

NOTE: This is uncensored radio, click at your own risk!

""F***! F***! F***! F***! F***! F*** that! So f***ing s*** I am! I am so f***ing s***. That's all I am"" Charles Leclerc

We've known Leclerc to be an openly emotional driver before, but this was an explosion aimed at himself that really showed his disappointment at new heights. The radio didn't make the air, probably because it would've just been a long beep.

Onboard cameras also caught Leclerc tossing his steering wheel while getting out of his car in the pit lane. In the media pen afterwards, Leclerc said he's "missing something" when it comes to qualifying pace as of late.

Ferrari still hunting for a win, trying to hold P2 in standings

Leclerc stood on the top step of the podium three times in 2024, but has not felt that yet this season. He has a P2 and three P3s. The team's 2025 highlight was not in a race — Lewis Hamilton won the China sprint race, but the seven-time champ is still searching for his first grand prix podium with Ferrari.

Despite a lack of headline-worthy results, Ferrari enters the British Grand Prix second in the constructors' standings, just ahead of Mercedes. Their position is the reward for having two experienced, successful drivers in their lineup, while Mercedes has a learning Kimi Antonelli in the second seat, and Red Bull has a disaster situation going with Yuki Tsunoda.

In the Mercedes vs. Ferrari fight, George Russell starts right ahead of Hamilton and Leclerc on Sunday. Ferrari still may have a car to rebound tomorrow.Click here to check when and where you can see if they pull it off.