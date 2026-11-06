3 college football teams better than their records and 3 getting too much credit

College football is a game of inches and some teams won't be a part of the 12-team playoff bracket because a handful of plays — turned to losses — didn't go their way. A team's record is just a pair of numbers that influences another digit placed next to their name -- their ranking.

However, there's more to the evaluation of good and bad teams than just wins and losses. Let's dive into a sample of programs that have played better (and worse) than the number of wins and losses dictates.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3)

Better than their record suggests

Head coach P.J. Fleck has his team playing at a high level and it was finally being noticed before coming up just short in overtime against No. 4 Indiana. A failed fourth-down conversion was the only difference between a potential Top 5 upset to go to 6-2 and stay in the Big Ten title chase. Before that, the Gophers suffered a totally avoidable loss to bottom feeder Purdue and were thumped by a Kamario Taylor-led Mississippi State that has since crashed and burned without him.

The home loss to the Bulldogs was probably inevitable but had Fleck prepared his boys better for the Boilermakers, they are right back to that 6-2 record with a very real shot at the CFP. Minnesota would've been on a five-game winning streak and could've extened it to six (plus a 7-1 record and sitting in second place in the Big Ten). A 13-10 win over then-No. 15 Iowa was the best display of Minnesota's potential with it's suffocating defense, No. 35 in the nation allowing just 20.5 points per game.

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Omarion Miller | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona State Sun Devils (4-4)

Better than their record suggests

The Sun Devils showed a lot of promise after dropping 70 points on Morgan State to start the year but the inconsistency going forward caused everyone to dismiss them out of hand. Three of their four losses were to Top 10 teams at the time — Texas A&M, Texas Tech and BYU — and a 55-19 blowout to Baylor came during the portion of the season when the Bears, led by DJ Lagway, caught fire if just briefly.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham took just too long to realize Kentucky transfer QB Cutter Boley went ice cold — even with NFL receiving talent like Reed Harris and Omarion Milller at his disposal — and then backup Mikey Keene got injured. Freshman passer Jake Fette, had he gotten the ball to start the year, may have given ASU a better shot at surprising the nation just like it did in 2024 with such weaponry. The defense, which has also suffered injuries of its own, has shown more flashes of dominance than lapses which indicates discipline and focus is the issue this year instead of talent.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Volunteers (6-2)

Better than their record suggests

Outside of the first CFP rankings outrage, Tennessee should really be undefeated this year and atop the SEC standings. It nearly completed a 10-point fourth quarter comeback against Texas and blew a one-score lead against South Carolina. Both of those games should've been wins and required better discipline late in the contests.

Yet, the Volunteers — despite the chaos at the quarterback position — still have a team worthy of playoff consideration and contention. They are averaging 32.3 points per game and own a 9-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The defense has also double up opponents in picks (8) to passing touchdowns surrendered this season (4). That's a mightily underrated unit and if the offense is stabilized, Tennessee is going to threaten for the SEC title across the final four weeks.

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Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami Hurricanes (8-0)

Worse than their record suggests

The Hurricanes' schedule this year has been Charmin soft with their toughest competition coming against Wake Forest and North Carolina. The Demon Deacons are proving to be better than anticipated but for Miami to only escape the 4-4 Tar Heels by just three points, there's clearly more vulnerability in head coach Mario Cristobal's squad than meets the eye. QB Darian Mensah is a Heisman Trophy contender by default only and has not been properly tested yet.

A ranked-on-ranked clash with No. 11 Notre Dame in South Bend is likely going to expose him and Miami as a pretender in the CFP race but its final three contests of the year — Duke, Virginia Tech and Boston College — could bail it out. However, don't be surprised if the Hurricanes a shocked by the Blue Devils or Hokies as part of a late-season collapse.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2)

Worse than their record suggests

Somehow the CFP committee believes the Tide is better than Tennessee, the program it lost to 26-10 just two weeks ago. Sure, Alabama's two consecutive losses this year were to ranked teams but the rest of its resume is not impressive enough to be the No. 5 team in the nation with two losses. The Kentucky win was only in Week 2, Mississippi State was without Kamario Taylor for the latter part of the contest and Texas A&M is not the juggernaut everyone thought it would be.

There's a significant chance No. 14 LSU "upsets" Alabama in the last annual rivalry matchup between the two programs. However, the committee has insulated the Tide by ranking them so high. A third loss would either keep them in the CFP hunt by dropping to the teens or plummeting an unprecedented double-digit spots in the next poll. Alabama's reckoning will come. If not against LSU then against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans (7-2)

Worse than their record suggests

Head coach Lincoln Riley was on the hot seat all year and probably should've been fired after falling to Wisconsin two weeks ago. Yet, a hollow victory over a Julian Sayin-less Ohio State has seemingly saved his job and the Trojans' postseason hopes unnecessarily. USC is not a contender. Not even close. It lost to a Dante Moore-less Oregon team earlier in the year and beat two teams in Washington and Penn State that were already dead in the water by the time they played.

USC has two Top 10 matchups remaining — No. 4 Indiana and No. 8 UCLA — to close out the season. Both of those games should be losses that bury any hope of a playoff appearance. QB Jayden Maiava has been inconsistent at best despite a 20-to-5 touchdown-to-INT ratio. His offensive line has allowed him to be sacked 19 times as well. The defense is giving up 24.2 points per game and has surrendered 26 touchdowns this year which hasn't helped the offense out at all. Don't buy into hype at the L.A. Coliseum.