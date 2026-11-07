BYU vs. Utah player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 10

The Holy War between BYU and Utah is always one of the nastiest rivalries on the college football schedule, but hardly ever have the stakes been higher than this. The Cougars vaulted as high as No. 2 in the country after their stirring win over Notre Dame last month, but a road loss at UCF and a too-close-for-comfort win over Arizona State have brought them back to Earth of late — and put their Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff odds in some jeopardy with another loss. Utah, meanwhile, is one of just three remaining unbeatens in the country, fresh off a flattening of Cincinnati last weekend.

In BYU's Bear Bachmeier and Utah's Devon Dampier, we have two of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the sport on display. But of course, this is the Holy War we're talking about, so you can expect defense to rule the day — and the first team to 24 points or so will likely be the winner. Will Bachmeier be able to will his team to another huge top-five win? Or will the Utes prove they're to be taken seriously as a national title contender (and avenge last year's loss in Provo)? You can follow along with all of the BYU vs. Utah player and game stats with us below throughout the game.

Score

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Box score: BYU vs. Utah player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary