College football fans have one last December to cherish conference championship games

There was something special about the first Saturday in December for college football fans.

It was a day when everything seemed to be on the line: conference championships, national championship dreams, bragging rights, Playoff berths and, sometimes, the chance to turn an otherwise ordinary season into something unforgettable. The stakes were enormous. Seasons were defined, championship dreams were realized or shattered and when the final whistle blew, one team was going home with a trophy that truly meant something.

Now, after more than three decades of conference championship weekends, college football is preparing to say goodbye to another of its traditions.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams beginning in 2027, the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 have all officially announced that 2026 will mark the end of their conference championship games. After decades of helping define college football's postseason, the Power Four title games are getting one final curtain call before giving way to a bigger Playoff.

Is it about money? Of course. The economics make sense. The television money is enormous, the Playoff field is growing and conference championship games have become more and more difficult to justify when they could jeopardize a team's national championship chances (see: Georgia, 2023).

But understanding why something is changing doesn't necessarily make it easier to accept, and college football is about to lose something that helped make the sport special. The most meaningful games played outside the College Football Playoff brackets are ending with an unceremonious splat, and they deserve much better.

How conference championship games became part of college football history

2025 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

It started in Birmingham in 1992, when Alabama and Florida met in the first SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide won 28-21, with Antonio Langham's late interception return for a touchdown giving us one of the defining moments of Alabama's eventual national championship season.

In that moment, the SEC had created something that would change college football forever, and it didn't take long for other conferences to realize what they'd been missing out on. When the rest of the field eventually followed, it turned the first weekend of December into an unofficial national holiday for college football fans.

And what a collection of memories those games have produced.

There was Alabama's unforgettable 32-13 victory over Tim Tebow and undefeated Florida in the 2009 SEC Championship Game, a showdown between the nation's top two teams with a trip to the national title game on the line. The lasting image of an emotional Tebow on the Florida sideline became a symbol of the changing of the guard in college football, as Alabama went on to win the national championship and establish the foundation of Nick Saban's dynasty.

Ohio State's 59-0 demolition of Wisconsin in the 2014 Big Ten Championship helped convince the Playoff committee that the Buckeyes belonged in the inaugural four-team field. They went on to win the national championship, despite being down to their third-string quarterback.

Baylor's dramatic goal-line stand against Oklahoma State in the 2021 Big 12 Championship, when the Cowboys came up inches short of a potential game-winning touchdown, provided one of the most memorable moments in that conference's title game history.

And just last season, there was Duke's improbable 2025 ACC Championship. The five-loss Blue Devils stunned Virginia 27-20 in overtime to capture their first outright conference title since 1962, despite ultimately having no place in the College Football Playoff. For a program that hadn't celebrated an outright ACC championship in 63 years, winning the conference was a monumental achievement all its own.

Those weren't meaningless exhibition games or mid-tier bowl prizes. They were games that helped define seasons, launch championship runs and create memories that fans will carry forever.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

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Why the expanded College Football Playoff changed everything

North Alabama v Florida State | Don Juan Moore/GettyImages

The reality is that conference championship games have been living on borrowed time since the CFP began expanding. When the playoff featured just four teams, winning a conference championship was often the difference between competing for a national title and watching from home.

Even with the move to 12 teams, conference championships remained important because they determined automatic bids and Playoff seeding. But a 24-team Playoff completely changes the equation: Yes, the expanded field provides more opportunities for more teams to compete for a national championship, while creating additional television revenue valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.

But beyond the money, it was a simple logical question for the conference commissioners. Why force two of your best teams to play an additional game when both may already have secured playoff berths?

Imagine a team entering championship weekend undefeated, only to lose its starting quarterback in a conference title game that does little to improve its postseason standing (we just heard the screams from Tallahassee loud and clear after that sentence). How about a two-loss team being punished for losing to another top-five opponent while a three-loss team that didn't qualify for its conference championship sits comfortably at home? Sound familiar, Penn State?

Those concerns are legitimate, and so is the financial argument. Conference championship games generate substantial television revenue, but an expanded Playoff offers a much larger financial opportunity. From a business standpoint, eliminating the games probably seemed like a reasonable decision.

But college football has spent the last decade making perfectly reasonable business decisions that have slowly chipped away at the things that made it different. Historic rivalries have been axed or at least interrupted by realignment. Regional conferences have become coast-to-coast television properties. Traditional bowl games have lost much of their significance.

Now conference championship games are simply being put out to pasture.

What college football loses when conference title games disappear

The saddest part isn't necessarily losing another weekend of football. A 24-team Playoff will give fans plenty of games, including matchups with national championship implications, that might never have happened under the old system.

But winning a conference championship carried a significance all its own, a different kind of glory that even a national championship couldn't quite replicate. For generations, winning the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 or Pac-12 was an achievement worth celebrating on its own. It represented surviving the conference schedule and proving you were the best in your league, and there was something uniquely simple and gratifying about that.

Conference championship games gave programs a chance to hang a banner and lift a trophy. It gave coaches, players and fans the chance to celebrate something meaningful even if a national championship wasn't in their future.

These games also gave fans a destination. Atlanta, Indianapolis, Charlotte and Arlington became annual gathering places where conference pride was celebrated, and you can't tell us those cities aren't going to miss the attention and the revenue. None of that will be replaced by some additional playoff games. And that's what makes this change feel different — almost eerie.

College football isn't eliminating conference championship games because fans stopped caring about them. It's eliminating them because the sport has found something it sees as more valuable: more Playoff games, more television revenue and more teams competing for a national championship.

But when the final conference championship trophies are handed out in December 2026, college football will be closing a chapter that helped shape the modern sport, and as college football moves toward its next chapter, it's worth remembering that not every tradition we leave behind is one we're better off without.