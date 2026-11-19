Only two more weeks remain in the college football season (of course we have conference championship games, bowl games and four weeks of the College Football Playoff thereafter). The Week 12 schedule might be a bit light in the way of ranked matchups, but there's still plenty of drama. Plus, Grand Theft Auto VI is out, so who knows how much college players are spending on the games at hand rather than playing the game. Maybe that will have to factor into our college football Week 12 picks and predictions.
We've come on some rough weeks with our picks recently but are still above .500 overall. Chris isn't here to pick me up this week, so we're going to do our best to make him proud. With that, it's time for our college football Week 12 picks with predictions for every game both straight-up and against the spread.
2026 College Football picks record – Straight-up: 553-187 (Last Week: 46-21) | Against the spread: 375-352-2 (Last Week: 32-34-1)
College football picks for every Week 12 game, straight-up and ATS
CFB Week 12 Matchup
Straight-Up Pick
ATS Pick
Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan
Western Michigan
Western Michigan -14.5
Miami OH vs. Kent State
Miami OH
Miami OH -9.5
Ball State vs. Ohio
Ohio
Ohio -9.5
Akron vs. UMass
UMass
UMass -3.5
Central Michigan vs. Buffalo
Buffalo
Buffalo -1.5
Rice vs. Temple
Temple
Temple -2.5
Iowa State vs. UCF
UCF
UCF -2.5
Bowling Green vs. Toledo
Toledo
Toledo -15.5
Clemson vs. Duke
Duke
Duke -12.5
Oregon vs. Michigan State
Oregon
Oregon -15.5
UTEP vs. Air Force
Air Force
Air Force -22.5
New Mexico vs. Wyoming
New Mexico
Wyoming +7.5
East Carolina vs. Army
Army
Army -5.5
North Texas vs. Tulane
North Texas
North Texas -6.5
Wofford vs. Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss -48.5
Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Nebraska
Nebraska +3.5
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech
Wake Forest
Wake Forest -20.5
BYU vs. Kansas
BYU
BYU -5.5
Syracuse vs. Boston College
Boston College
Boston College +2.5
Vanderbilt vs. Florida
Florida
Florida -13.5
Northwestern vs. Minnesota
Minnesota
Minnesota +2.5
Memphis vs. Navy
Memphis
Memphis -3.5
Colorado vs. Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Cincinnati -3.5
Wisconsin vs. Purdue
Wisconsin
Wisconsin -5.5
North Carolina vs. Virginia
North Carolina
North Carolina +1.5
Western Kentucky vs. Liberty
Liberty
Liberty -16.5
Houston vs. West Virginia
Houston
West Virginia +8.5
Tennessee Tech vs. Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Tennessee Tech +35.5
Chattanooga vs. Alabama
Alabama
Alabama -49.5
Missouri State vs. Jacksonville State
Jacksonville State
Jacksonville State -11.5
Charlotte vs. Tulsa
Tulsa
Tulsa -22.5
Middle Tennessee vs. Sam Houston
Sam Houston
Sam Houston +5.5
South Florida vs. FAU
FAU
FAU +1.5
Iowa vs. Illinois
Illinois
Illinois +7.5
UL Monroe vs. App State
App State
App State -13.5
FIU vs. Kennesaw State
Kennesaw State
Kennesaw State -3.5
Delaware vs. New Mexico State
Delaware
New Mexico State +3.5
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana
Louisiana
Louisiana -10.5
Arkansas vs. Texas
Texas
Texas -20.5
Indiana vs. Washington
Indiana
Indiana -8.5
Texas Tech vs. Baylor
Baylor
Baylor +3.5
UCLA vs. Michigan
UCLA
UCLA -3.5
Samford vs. Auburn
Auburn
Auburn -48.5
Rutgers vs. Penn State
Penn State
Penn State -24.5
Old Dominion vs. UConn
UConn
UConn -12.5
NC State vs. Florida State
Florida State
Florida State -9.5
LSU vs. Tennessee
Tennessee
Tennessee +1.5
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Oklahoma -7.5
Georgia State vs. Marshall
Marshall
Marshall +1.5
Northern Illinois vs. North Dakota State
North Dakota State
North Dakota State -25.5
Georgia Southern vs. Troy
Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern -8.5
South Alabama vs. Southern Miss
South Alabama
Southern Miss +4.5
Washington State vs. Texas State
Texas State
Texas State -11.5
Maryland vs. USC
USC
USC -17.5
Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech
Louisiana Tech
Louisiana Tech -13.5
Arizona vs. Kansas State
Arizona
Arizona -7.5
Virginia Tech vs. Miami
Miami
Miami -20.5
UNLV vs. San Jose State
UNLV
UNLV -6.5
Pittsburgh vs. Louisville
Louisville
Louisville -14.5
Stanford vs. Cal
Stanford
Stanford -2.5
Kentucky vs. Missouri
Missouri
Missouri -5.5
Colorado State vs. Fresno State
Fresno State
Fresno State -19.5
Georgia vs. South Carolina
Georgia
Georgia -16.5
SMU vs. Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Notre Dame -20.5
UTSA vs. UAB
UTSA
UTSA -6.5
Utah vs. TCU
Utah
Utah -6.5
Boise State vs. San Diego State
Boise State
San Diego State +17.5
Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State -3.5
Utah State vs. Oregon State
Oregon State
Oregon State -9.5
Hawaii vs. Nevada
Nevada
Nevada -3.5
Once again, we make sure to get our early-week and MACtion picks in early since they happen before publish time. Not a bad start, but not the best one either.
Expert picks and analysis for the biggest Week 12 CFB games
Ohio State at Nebraska (+3.5)
Because it's easier to look at the Cornhuskers and their recent struggles, it might be easy to look at Nebraska with the general "Lol" that we've seen too often in the Matt Rhule era. However, it's worth noting that this defense has quietly been one of the better units in the country, ranking fourth in Defensive Success Rate on the year. That matters when they come into this game — which is in Lincoln, it feels important to note — against an Ohio State team that finally ended its losing skid.
Are we sure we want to take the Buckeyes' win over Nebraska to heart, though? They beat a Wildcats team without its starting quarterback by nine points. Luke Fahey finally had some success, but against a defense far worse than Nebraska's. I don't think this is going to be the same matchup or that Ohio State has categorically changed with its backup quarterback in the mix. They're going to come up against it when facing the Huskers and the home team won't just cover, they'll get a signature win on the season (or at least something like it).
Iowa at Illinois (+7.5)
This isn't Iowa disrespect, I promise. But one thing that's been fascinating about the Hawkeyes this season has been the fact that this isn't the typical Kirk Ferentz team of years past. The offense with Hank Brown has been cooking better than we've seen in many seasons, but the defense is good not great, which it's been the latter at many points. Up against a team like Illinois and on the road, that presents a bit of a challenge.
Not only has Bret Bielema and the Illini figured out their defensive makeup by this point in the season, but before running into UCLA last week, the offense was absolutely humming. The Bruins present a harsher challenge than the Hawkeyes do this year, as crazy as that may sound. And with the Champaign crowd behind them on Saturday, I think we see Illinois put another pelt on the mantle this season and end Iowa's looming CFP hopes.
UCLA (-3.5) at Michigan
Speaking of the UCLA team that survived a Ty Dieffenbach scare against Illinois and kept its perfect record intact, they now have to go on the road to the Big House. Of course, said house has looked bigger when Michigan hasn't looked as depressing as they have in the first season under Kyle Whittingham, but nonetheless, it's still not an easy environment to play on the road in. Yet, I remain undaunted when it comes to UCLA, largely because of the strength of their defense.
With Tommy Carr leading the Wolverines offense, moving the ball has been a tall task. That's going to be even more difficult against a Bruins defense that has been one of the best in college football this season. Now, UCLA won't be able to move the ball at will in this game, but they do have the ability to hit explosives and run the ball effectively with a multi-headed backfield. That should be the difference in a low-scoring battle with the road team emerging as the victors.
LSU at Tennessee (+1.5)
At what point are we going to just admit that the power ratings for LSU simply don't match up with what we're seeing on the field from Lane Kiffin's team? I'm already there. Yes, we know that Sam Leavitt and this $50 million roster are able to move the ball between the 20s, but they've struggled in the red zone because this isn't a well-oiled operation. It's out of sorts. And as for the Tigers defense, they're also extremely talented, but haven't always played to that talent level.
Tennessee is still a team that doesn't inspire full-throated confidence because of their shortcomings and one-dimensional offense. But even amid injuries, I have full faith in the Jim Knowles defense that has carried this team all season. Add in the fact that Kiffin has struggled in these moments in his career and how hostile the crowd at Neyland has been and certainly will be toward him on Saturday, this feels like the Vols' opportunity to bury LSU once and for all this season. They'll take it.
Georgia (-16.5) at South Carolina
South Carolina gets LaNorris Sellers back for this game, which obviously makes Georgia coming to play in always-tough Williams-Brice a bit more intriguing. After all, watching a Gamecocks team that got their doors blown off by lowly Arkansas last week without Sellers wouldn't be much more than a steamrolling situation against the No. 1-ranked team in the country. At the same time, though, I don't think it dramatically changes how things could play out in Columbia on Saturday.
Sellers is phenomenal, no doubt, and I have a feeling he'll throw a haymaker or two in this game. At the same time, his absence last week highlighted just how dependent Shane Beamer's operation is on their all-world talented quarterback. Against a team like Georgia that looks so multi-dimensional and complete on both sides of the ball, I just don't think the Gamecocks measure up and the Dawgs will add another decisive victory in the SEC to their credit and punch a ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
SMU at Notre Dame (-20.5)
This was supposed to be the "final test" for CJ Carr and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. You can thank Wake Forest for scuffing up all of the shine of that in this matchup, though. SMU simply hasn't lived up to its preseason billing and any midseason hype that was surrounding the Mustangs appears to have been more about its soft schedule at that point. Wake Forest completely dominated them in every facet, but most notably in the trenches.
That's not exactly promising for what Notre Dame is going to be able to do in South Bend on Saturday night given their strength on both lines. The Irish remain a team that I believe is very good but not great — but I'm not sure that SMU is anything more than average. This should be a game in which the Fighting Irish methodically tear down the Mustangs and win by three-or-more scores when it's all said and done.