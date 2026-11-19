Only two more weeks remain in the college football season (of course we have conference championship games, bowl games and four weeks of the College Football Playoff thereafter). The Week 12 schedule might be a bit light in the way of ranked matchups, but there's still plenty of drama. Plus, Grand Theft Auto VI is out, so who knows how much college players are spending on the games at hand rather than playing the game. Maybe that will have to factor into our college football Week 12 picks and predictions.

We've come on some rough weeks with our picks recently but are still above .500 overall. Chris isn't here to pick me up this week, so we're going to do our best to make him proud. With that, it's time for our college football Week 12 picks with predictions for every game both straight-up and against the spread.

2026 College Football picks record – Straight-up: 553-187 (Last Week: 46-21) | Against the spread: 375-352-2 (Last Week: 32-34-1)

College football picks for every Week 12 game, straight-up and ATS

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CFB Week 12 Matchup Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Western Michigan Western Michigan -14.5 Miami OH vs. Kent State Miami OH Miami OH -9.5 Ball State vs. Ohio Ohio Ohio -9.5 Akron vs. UMass UMass UMass -3.5 Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo -1.5 Rice vs. Temple Temple Temple -2.5 Iowa State vs. UCF UCF UCF -2.5 Bowling Green vs. Toledo Toledo Toledo -15.5 Clemson vs. Duke Duke Duke -12.5 Oregon vs. Michigan State Oregon Oregon -15.5 UTEP vs. Air Force Air Force Air Force -22.5 New Mexico vs. Wyoming New Mexico Wyoming +7.5 East Carolina vs. Army Army Army -5.5 North Texas vs. Tulane North Texas North Texas -6.5 Wofford vs. Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss -48.5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska Nebraska Nebraska +3.5 Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Wake Forest Wake Forest -20.5 BYU vs. Kansas BYU BYU -5.5 Syracuse vs. Boston College Boston College Boston College +2.5 Vanderbilt vs. Florida Florida Florida -13.5 Northwestern vs. Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota +2.5 Memphis vs. Navy Memphis Memphis -3.5 Colorado vs. Cincinnati Cincinnati Cincinnati -3.5 Wisconsin vs. Purdue Wisconsin Wisconsin -5.5 North Carolina vs. Virginia North Carolina North Carolina +1.5 Western Kentucky vs. Liberty Liberty Liberty -16.5 Houston vs. West Virginia Houston West Virginia +8.5 Tennessee Tech vs. Mississippi State Mississippi State Tennessee Tech +35.5 Chattanooga vs. Alabama Alabama Alabama -49.5 Missouri State vs. Jacksonville State Jacksonville State Jacksonville State -11.5 Charlotte vs. Tulsa Tulsa Tulsa -22.5 Middle Tennessee vs. Sam Houston Sam Houston Sam Houston +5.5 South Florida vs. FAU FAU FAU +1.5 Iowa vs. Illinois Illinois Illinois +7.5 UL Monroe vs. App State App State App State -13.5 FIU vs. Kennesaw State Kennesaw State Kennesaw State -3.5 Delaware vs. New Mexico State Delaware New Mexico State +3.5 Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Louisiana Louisiana -10.5 Arkansas vs. Texas Texas Texas -20.5 Indiana vs. Washington Indiana Indiana -8.5 Texas Tech vs. Baylor Baylor Baylor +3.5 UCLA vs. Michigan UCLA UCLA -3.5 Samford vs. Auburn Auburn Auburn -48.5 Rutgers vs. Penn State Penn State Penn State -24.5 Old Dominion vs. UConn UConn UConn -12.5 NC State vs. Florida State Florida State Florida State -9.5 LSU vs. Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee +1.5 Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma -7.5 Georgia State vs. Marshall Marshall Marshall +1.5 Northern Illinois vs. North Dakota State North Dakota State North Dakota State -25.5 Georgia Southern vs. Troy Georgia Southern Georgia Southern -8.5 South Alabama vs. Southern Miss South Alabama Southern Miss +4.5 Washington State vs. Texas State Texas State Texas State -11.5 Maryland vs. USC USC USC -17.5 Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech Louisiana Tech Louisiana Tech -13.5 Arizona vs. Kansas State Arizona Arizona -7.5 Virginia Tech vs. Miami Miami Miami -20.5 UNLV vs. San Jose State UNLV UNLV -6.5 Pittsburgh vs. Louisville Louisville Louisville -14.5 Stanford vs. Cal Stanford Stanford -2.5 Kentucky vs. Missouri Missouri Missouri -5.5 Colorado State vs. Fresno State Fresno State Fresno State -19.5 Georgia vs. South Carolina Georgia Georgia -16.5 SMU vs. Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame -20.5 UTSA vs. UAB UTSA UTSA -6.5 Utah vs. TCU Utah Utah -6.5 Boise State vs. San Diego State Boise State San Diego State +17.5 Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Oklahoma State Oklahoma State -3.5 Utah State vs. Oregon State Oregon State Oregon State -9.5 Hawaii vs. Nevada Nevada Nevada -3.5

Once again, we make sure to get our early-week and MACtion picks in early since they happen before publish time. Not a bad start, but not the best one either.

Expert picks and analysis for the biggest Week 12 CFB games

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State at Nebraska (+3.5)

Because it's easier to look at the Cornhuskers and their recent struggles, it might be easy to look at Nebraska with the general "Lol" that we've seen too often in the Matt Rhule era. However, it's worth noting that this defense has quietly been one of the better units in the country, ranking fourth in Defensive Success Rate on the year. That matters when they come into this game — which is in Lincoln, it feels important to note — against an Ohio State team that finally ended its losing skid.

Are we sure we want to take the Buckeyes' win over Nebraska to heart, though? They beat a Wildcats team without its starting quarterback by nine points. Luke Fahey finally had some success, but against a defense far worse than Nebraska's. I don't think this is going to be the same matchup or that Ohio State has categorically changed with its backup quarterback in the mix. They're going to come up against it when facing the Huskers and the home team won't just cover, they'll get a signature win on the season (or at least something like it).

Iowa at Illinois (+7.5)

This isn't Iowa disrespect, I promise. But one thing that's been fascinating about the Hawkeyes this season has been the fact that this isn't the typical Kirk Ferentz team of years past. The offense with Hank Brown has been cooking better than we've seen in many seasons, but the defense is good not great, which it's been the latter at many points. Up against a team like Illinois and on the road, that presents a bit of a challenge.

Not only has Bret Bielema and the Illini figured out their defensive makeup by this point in the season, but before running into UCLA last week, the offense was absolutely humming. The Bruins present a harsher challenge than the Hawkeyes do this year, as crazy as that may sound. And with the Champaign crowd behind them on Saturday, I think we see Illinois put another pelt on the mantle this season and end Iowa's looming CFP hopes.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA (-3.5) at Michigan

Speaking of the UCLA team that survived a Ty Dieffenbach scare against Illinois and kept its perfect record intact, they now have to go on the road to the Big House. Of course, said house has looked bigger when Michigan hasn't looked as depressing as they have in the first season under Kyle Whittingham, but nonetheless, it's still not an easy environment to play on the road in. Yet, I remain undaunted when it comes to UCLA, largely because of the strength of their defense.

With Tommy Carr leading the Wolverines offense, moving the ball has been a tall task. That's going to be even more difficult against a Bruins defense that has been one of the best in college football this season. Now, UCLA won't be able to move the ball at will in this game, but they do have the ability to hit explosives and run the ball effectively with a multi-headed backfield. That should be the difference in a low-scoring battle with the road team emerging as the victors.

LSU at Tennessee (+1.5)

At what point are we going to just admit that the power ratings for LSU simply don't match up with what we're seeing on the field from Lane Kiffin's team? I'm already there. Yes, we know that Sam Leavitt and this $50 million roster are able to move the ball between the 20s, but they've struggled in the red zone because this isn't a well-oiled operation. It's out of sorts. And as for the Tigers defense, they're also extremely talented, but haven't always played to that talent level.

Tennessee is still a team that doesn't inspire full-throated confidence because of their shortcomings and one-dimensional offense. But even amid injuries, I have full faith in the Jim Knowles defense that has carried this team all season. Add in the fact that Kiffin has struggled in these moments in his career and how hostile the crowd at Neyland has been and certainly will be toward him on Saturday, this feels like the Vols' opportunity to bury LSU once and for all this season. They'll take it.

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia (-16.5) at South Carolina

South Carolina gets LaNorris Sellers back for this game, which obviously makes Georgia coming to play in always-tough Williams-Brice a bit more intriguing. After all, watching a Gamecocks team that got their doors blown off by lowly Arkansas last week without Sellers wouldn't be much more than a steamrolling situation against the No. 1-ranked team in the country. At the same time, though, I don't think it dramatically changes how things could play out in Columbia on Saturday.

Sellers is phenomenal, no doubt, and I have a feeling he'll throw a haymaker or two in this game. At the same time, his absence last week highlighted just how dependent Shane Beamer's operation is on their all-world talented quarterback. Against a team like Georgia that looks so multi-dimensional and complete on both sides of the ball, I just don't think the Gamecocks measure up and the Dawgs will add another decisive victory in the SEC to their credit and punch a ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

SMU at Notre Dame (-20.5)

This was supposed to be the "final test" for CJ Carr and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. You can thank Wake Forest for scuffing up all of the shine of that in this matchup, though. SMU simply hasn't lived up to its preseason billing and any midseason hype that was surrounding the Mustangs appears to have been more about its soft schedule at that point. Wake Forest completely dominated them in every facet, but most notably in the trenches.

That's not exactly promising for what Notre Dame is going to be able to do in South Bend on Saturday night given their strength on both lines. The Irish remain a team that I believe is very good but not great — but I'm not sure that SMU is anything more than average. This should be a game in which the Fighting Irish methodically tear down the Mustangs and win by three-or-more scores when it's all said and done.