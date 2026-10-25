College football rankings: Projected AP Top 25 after Texas outlasts Ole Miss, BYU, Texas Tech and Tennessee upset

No ranked team in college football can rest easy in October, it seems. One week after the BYU Cougars handed Notre Dame its first loss, they went on the road and got upset by UCF. Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns were being left for dead after a loss last week, so naturally they took down the Ole Miss Rebels in Austin. Oh, and let's not forget that Texas Tech, Tennessee, Iowa and USC were all upset by unranked teams as well. The AP Top 25 college football rankings are getting another big shakeup yet again after a hectic Week 8.

There's a lot to sort out, like how far BYU and Texas Tech fall, how high Texas rises, whether Indiana deserves to move up after barely beating Michigan, and so much more. But we're here to sort that all out with our projections for the latest AP Top 25 college football rankings. Iowa and USC are out, so let's see who the new blood in the rankings will be.

Dropped Out of Rankings: 15 Iowa Hawkeyes, 16 USC Trojans

No. 25-21

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey, running back Darius Taylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

25. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Last Rank: Unranked

Unranked Result: def. 15 Iowa, 13-10

def. 15 Iowa, 13-10 Record: 5-2

Minnesota just keeps getting it done under P.J. Fleck and this was another example. Once again, I’ll reiterate that I don’t believe that Iowa is all that good of a football team, but the Golden Gophers took home the Floyd of Rosedale with this win and should now sneak into the back end of the AP Top 25. A ranked win over Iowa, but also wins over Michigan and Washington, help the cause, but we’ve seen against Mississippi State and Purdue that the ceiling for Minnesota is, unfortunately, quite defined.

24. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Last Rank: Unranked

Unranked Result: def. Colorado, 57-24

def. Colorado, 57-24 Record: 5-2

It was a joke, from where I’m sitting, that Oklahoma State dropped out of the rankings last week after falling to Houston in a hard-fought offensive battle. Regardless, the losses of Iowa and USC ultimately allow the Cowboys to climb back in after dismantling Colorado. We know the drill with the Pokes. Drew Mestemaker and the offense are elite and can score on most anyone, but the defense is a worry. Still, with the Big 12 the way it is, Oklahoma State remains as alive as ever.

Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

23. Northwestern Wildcats

Last Rank: 24

24 Result: def. Rutgers, 42-14

def. Rutgers, 42-14 Record: 6-1

Here’s the thing about Northwestern: While I’m pretty sure that they just aren’t quite good enough to beat the best teams in the Big Ten and in the country, they are certainly near the top of the middle tier of the conference and can work a team like Rutgers. Chip Kelly’s offense with Aidan Chiles is legitimately one of the most fun to watch in college football this season, and we can only hope the Wildcats have more chaos to cause with Oregon, Iowa and Ohio State up next in order on the schedule.

22. SMU Mustangs

Last Rank: 23

23 Result: def. California, 59-20

def. California, 59-20 Record: 6-1

Based on some of the performances we’ve seen this season from SMU at times, it’s surprising that they’re a 6-1 team on the season. However, this performance against Cal was more of what you’re looking for from the Mustangs. They weren’t perfect, but they outgained the Golden Bears by nearly 200 yards on the day and moved the ball well in every facet of the game. With some big-time matchups against Weake Forest and Notre Dame still looming on the schedule, I continue to be morbidly curious about SMU.

21. Arizona Wildcats

Last Rank: 25

25 Result: def. Iowa State, 39-3

def. Iowa State, 39-3 Record: 6-1

At some point, we have to give Arizona even more consideration than they’re currently getting. This team just keeps putting together great performances on both sides of the ball. We know how high the baseline is with Noah Fifita at quarterback, but the fact that the defense keeps showing up at this level is a real game-changer for the Wildcats. With only a loss to BYU in Provo on the ledger, this might be another team that truly has a case to make it to Arlington for the Big 12 title game.

No. 20-16

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

20. Missouri Tigers

Last Rank: 22

22 Result: OFF

OFF Record: 5-2

Missouri fell back down to a familiar position in the AP Top 25 with the loss last week to Ole Miss. They get the bye week to sort things out and, even better, it’s not a tough test waiting for them next week as they’ll go on the road to face lowly Arkansas next Saturday. Even still, this is a Mizzou team that I continue to believe in their offense, but do have questions on defense. They’ll be good, they’ll cause some sweats, but I don’t think it’s quite a CFP ceiling.

19. Boise State Broncos

Last Rank: 21

21 Result: def. Boise State, 31-10

def. Boise State, 31-10 Record: 6-1

Based on what they’ve done this season and after adding another emphatic win to the resumé — albeit one in which they pulled away from a one-win team in the fourth quarter, Boise State still clearly looks like the Group of Six favorite this season. Having said that, Oregon State and New Mexico are making that a more interesting question than we realized, but the Broncos are taking care of their part to this point, which is all they can control. They have Texas State and Oregon State as two of their next three games, though, which will provide the final tests.

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

18. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Last Rank: 8

8 Result: lost to Cincinnati, 37-24

lost to Cincinnati, 37-24 Record: 6-1

Texas Tech showed every reason why we’d been worried about this team for weeks now. Yes, the defense has a ton of talent and is a very good unit once again. However, they aren’t as good as last year, and the Red Raiders desperately need Will Hammond and the offense to not make backbreaking mistakes, or it’d cost them. It did on Saturday as three turnovers very much felt like the game-deciding different for Joey McGuire’s team. They still have plenty of chances to win the Big 12, but their margin for error just got so much slimmer.

17. Florida Gators

Last Rank: 20

20 Result: OFF

OFF Record: 5-2

Florida has proven a couple of things over the past few weeks before their pre-Cocktail Party bye. First, they aren’t a Top 10 team in college football. But second, they are definitely a Top 25 team in the country. This offense is still a bit concerningly one-dimensional, but there does seem to be growth. It’ll also be interesting to see if they roll with Trammell Jones Jr. or Aaron Philo depending on health at quarterback. However, this is a team more than capable of causing even more chaos in the SEC.

16. Tennessee Volunteers

Last Rank: 11

11 Result: lost to South Carolina, 27-24

lost to South Carolina, 27-24 Record: 6-2

This was an upset that you should’ve seen coming a mile away. Tennessee was coming off the huge win over Alabama and going on the road to play a fiery South Carolina team that looked so much better off their bye. And sure enough, albeit with plenty of Vols mistakes to help pave the way, the Gamecocks pulled it off. Tennessee still has an elite defense but, with no true difference-maker at quarterback, these tight games are going to break the wrong way from time to time.

No. 15-11

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Last Rank: 17

17 Result: OFF

OFF Record: 6-1

Just about everything that we’ve seen from this year’s Wake Forest team under Jake Dickert has been a wildly pleasant surprise. Gio Lopez and this contingent aren’t just a fun story — the Demon Deacons legitimately look like they’re the second-best team in the ACC, and it might not even be that close of a call for them. Their one loss came against Miami and, while they still face SMU on the road in a few weeks, Wake Forest has an in-road to the ACC Championship Game.

14. LSU Tigers

Last Rank: 18

18 Result: def. Auburn, 38-17

def. Auburn, 38-17 Record: 6-2

Don’t write off LSU just yet. We all knew that, with the tumult that surrounded Lane Kiffin’s arrival in Baton Rouge, that things could be quite up and down for the Tigers early in the college football season. That’s bore out, but we saw another peak-level performance on Saturday as LSU just blasted Auburn on the road. 552-271 in total yardage is complete domination and, as the SEC continues to be more up in the air than ever, maybe we shouldn’t be counting out LSU.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. Ole Miss Rebels

Last Rank: 7

7 Result: lost to 19 Texas, 34-27

lost to 19 Texas, 34-27 Record: 5-2

Because of the narratives around Texas, people are going to be harder on Ole Miss for this loss than they probably should. But I don't think the AP voters will be quite as harsh. Texas is the most talented defense that the Rebels have seen all season, even without Colin Simmons, and Trinidad Chambliss still found a way to give the Rebels a chance in this game. They aren't perfect and the defense has its warts, but don't think for a second that Ole Miss is going away this season.

12. Houston Cougars (Still playing vs. 10 Utah)

Last Rank: 14

14 Result: TBD

TBD Record: 6-1

Houston was dealt an absolute gauntlet in terms of the Big 12 schedule at this point in the season, playing Oklahoma State and then having to go on the road to face Utah. However, Conner Weigman and the Cougars have looked up to the task. Their only loss on the season was a two-point conversion away from being undecided against Texas Tech and they’ve gotten better since then. Beating Utah would go a long way toward getting to the Big 12 Championship Game.

11. Alabama Crimson Tide

Last Rank: 13

13 Result: def. Texas A&M, 31-20

def. Texas A&M, 31-20 Record: 6-2

Alabama may have walked away with the win in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, the fact of the matter is that the Crimson Tide still left some room for pause moving forward. They followed up back-to-back tough losses to Georgia and Tennessee by getting into a dogfight with a mightily struggling Texas A&M team and actually trailing going into the fourth quarter. Keelon Russell still looks unbelievably good for a 19-year-old, but the defense is showing some cracks and the lack of a run game has unfortunately resurfaced at midseason.

No. 10-9

Texas Longhorns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Texas Longhorns

Last Rank: 19

19 Result: def. 7 Ole Miss, 34-27

def. 7 Ole Miss, 34-27 Record: 5-2

Even in this game, it wasn't pretty for the Texas Longhorns. Arch Manning and the offense came out of the gate firing on all cylinders and it looked like they might blow out Ole Miss. Then came a fumble-six from the maligned quarterback when he got pressured from his blindside. Then the offense started to sputter. Then came the turnovers. And yet, Steve Sarkisian still found new life in the run game with Raleek Brown while Will Muschamp's defense tightened the screws to pull out the win.

This was the type of performance that shows why I and many others have been so high on Texas. Even when they are inflicting wounds on themselves, they're still talented enough to win the game against the best teams in the country. And now, the Longhorns have three of the best wins in the country with victories over Ohio State, Tennessee and now Ole Miss. It's going to continue being a rollercoaster, no doubt, but this team is still worth investing emotionally in.

9. Kentucky Wildcats

Last Rank: 12

12 Result: def. Vanderbilt, 34-17

def. Vanderbilt, 34-17 Record: 7-1

The Kentucky Wildcats simply won’t stop. There were some moments early on against Vanderbilt when it looked like things might get a bit hairy for Will Stein’s team, but they took the lead before halftime and then never looked back. The offense continued to look good under Stein’s watch and, even if they weren’t lighting the world on fire against the Commodores, the defense stepped up in a massive way.

Vandy’s leading rusher in this game was Jared Curtis with six yards. Obviously, that’s with sack yardage involved, but that tells you everything you need to know about how this game actually went. I’ll maintain that Kentucky still looks a tier below the true contenders in the SEC, and we’ll have to see how they hold up after their bye next week as Tennessee, Florida and Mizzou loom. But for now, the Wildcats deserve all the credit they’re getting and a Top 10 ranking at this point.

No. 8-7

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. Utah Utes (Still playing vs. 14 Houston)

Last Rank: 10

10 Result: TBD

TBD Record: 6-0

Utah welcoming Houston to Salt Lake City on Saturday night was one of the games I’ve been looking forward to the most this season. Yes, the Utes entered the game undefeated, but the level of competition to this point has been subpar, and Utah had shown some warts along the way as well. This was a chance to prove themselves, not only in the Big 12, but also on a national level after climbing into the Top 10 leading into this matchup.

I’ve long been a believer in Devon Dampier and have enjoyed what the offense has been doing to confuse opposing defenses with Byrd Ficklin also involved. At the same time, teams seem like they might figure that out at some point. And again, the defense does worry me quite a bit after their performances against Kansas and Colorado. Even still, I won’t pour dirt on the Utes until they officially give me reason to do so, and that hadn’t happened leading into this game.

7. BYU Cougars

Last Rank: 2

2 Result: lost to UCF, 39-31 (2OT)

lost to UCF, 39-31 (2OT) Record: 6-1

Sometimes, a team is going to fall victim even if it’s the most obvious trap game on the planet. That was BYU on Saturday. After the thrilling win in Provo last week over Notre Dame, the Cougars had to fly across the entire country to go play in the Bounce House against a UCF team that has shown signs of improvement from last season in a real way. And sure enough, BYU got into a dogfight and came out on the wrong end of it in double overtime.

On one hand, Kalani Sitake’s Cougars are still in a fantastic position in the Big 12 race thanks to the loss by Texas Tech on Saturday. They’re also likely going to stay in the Top 10 because of how high they rose in the rankings after beating the Fighting Irish. At the same time, this is a team that still does have some defensive flaws and can be inconsistent offensively. They’re never going to go down without a fight, but it is a wake-up gcall that needs to be heard by BYU.

No. 6-5

UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods, quarterback Ty Dieffenbach | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. UCLA Bruins

Last Rank: 9

9 Result: def. Michigan State, 28-10

def. Michigan State, 28-10 Record: 7-0

While I fully understand that we’re talking about a win over Michigan State when I say this, it’s past time we give UCLA more due than they’ve been getting. With ranked teams dropping like flies this season, the Bruins still have a zero in the loss column and came out in another game without starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava and still came away with a double-digit victory. What Bob Chesney has done is built a legit College Football Playoff threat.

It’s such an easy comparison because of the JMU connection, but it’s hard not to think of 2024 Indiana when you think about UCLA. There’s been such a dramatic shift in the culture and baseline level of talent with this group. The Bruins defense is legitimately one of the best units in the country, the offense can run the ball and not make mistakes, and the schedule is Charmin soft. Even if they slip up along the way, there’s a lot of reason to think that UCLA will be dancing in the CFP.

5. Indiana Hoosiers

Last Rank: 6

6 Result: def. Michigan, 13-6 (OT)

def. Michigan, 13-6 (OT) Record: 7-1

Giving the Big House the credit that it deserves as a road environment, this overtime win for Indiana combined with the loss to Ohio State a week ago seemingly confirms one harsh truth about the Hoosiers. This offense with Josh Hoover just isn’t the same as what we saw last year with Fernando Mendoza. Admittedly, there could’ve been some hangover from last week, and it’s a credit to Curt Cignetti’s team for still pulling out the win in the extra frame. However, long-term, that’s something worth monitoring.

The good news for the Hoosiers is the flip side of that, however, as Indiana’s defense is quite clearly one of the best in the country. Bryant Haines has this thing firing on all cylinders once again. While the offense might limit the national championshp repeat potential for Indiana, the truth of the matter is that a wide-open Big Ten looks ripe for the taking and the Hoosiers have the defense to carry them to another conference title.

No. 4-3

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Georgia Bulldogs

Last Rank: 5

5 Result: OFF

OFF Record: 6-1

Some call it a bye week, but they call it prepping for the Cocktail Party in Athens. Georgia, unfortunately, saw just how bad the loss to Auburn last week was with how thoroughly LSU handled the Tigers — and that game was on The Plains. But as it came on the heels of the win over Alabama and all of the physical and emotional energy that was exerted in that war, it’s at least somewhat excusable for the Bulldogs if they can pick up the pieces during the off week.

In a year where parity has been king and there has been so much volatility, it’s still quite easy to believe in Kirby Smart’s Dawgs. Gunner Stockton and the slew of talented running backs give this offense an extremely high floor and the defense has the power and speed to be like the units of old. Florida will certainly be another test, especially in a rivalry game, but the loss to Auburn is no reason to jump off the Georgia bandwagon.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Last Rank: 4

4 Result: OFF

OFF Record: 6-1

In all actuality, we’re probably not going to see Notre Dame drop in the rankings on their off week, though they probably should. They lost to a BYU team that took their place at the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 after last week, but that same Cougars team took an overtime loss to UCF on Saturday afternoon. In turn, that should make the Fighting Irish’s one defeat on the season look worse than it did a week ago.

The good news for the Irish is that their soft schedule will continue for at least one week as they go on the road for a rivalry game against Navy next week. But thereafter will be the true test of Notre Dame. They’ll be in South Bend when No. 1-ranked (at least for now) Miami comes into town. As by far the biggest test on their schedule, followed closely behind by BYU, it’s a game that the Irish need to have to maintain their CFP viability.

No. 2-1

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Last Rank: 3

3 Result: OFF

OFF Record: 6-1

Even on a bye week, there are a lot of clenched jaws in Columbus this week. The Ohio State Buckeyes will be moving forward indefinitely without quarterback Julian Sayin. Losing your starting quarterback is never a good thing, especially when he’s a former 5-star and even more so when the depth on Ryan Day’s team at the position does leave something to be desired. That’s going to raise some serious questions for OSU for as long he’s out.

Yes, this is still an elite talented Ohio State team. Jeremiah Smith still exists as an easy button for Luke Fahey to push. The defense has performed extremely well throughout the season. However, with the Buckeyes coming out of the bye to face a dangerous USC offense. It’ll also be a litmus test for the offense without Sayin given how soft the Trojans defense has looked against Big Ten competition. But needless to say, it’s difficult to feel good about the No. 2 team in the country moving forward, or at least not as good as you would with Sayin in the fold.

1. Miami Hurricanes

Last Rank: 1

1 Result: def. Pittsburgh, 52-23

def. Pittsburgh, 52-23 Record: 7-0

Certainly, the fact that Miami is playing the ACC this season is going a long way toward helping the fact that this team is still undefeated while all of the top-ranked teams around them seem to be dropping like flies in the month of October. That was evident on Saturday as the Hurricanes made minced meat of Pittsburgh (who looks to be in a bad way) as Malachi Toney and Darian Mensah were on absolute fire, putting the former at the forefront of the Heisman race once again.

The defense still absolutely needs to get healthier, especially in the secondary, if this team is going to compete for a national championship again. Next week’s matchup against North Carolina looks tougher than it did coming into the year, and Miami will more importantly be looking to avoid a clear lookahead spot as the Canes will go on the road to South Bend for a heavyweight clash against Notre Dame the following week.