College football fans have officially entered their "Karen" era, and the customer service managers are about to have a very long day.

For years, fans complained that their favorite programs weren't spending enough to compete with the big boys. Now that schools and their supporters are shelling out millions for star players, some of those same fans are wondering whether anybody bothered to read the return policy.

The NIL and revenue-sharing era promised a better product. But in some cases, the expensive new additions haven't performed as advertised. And unlike that disappointing television you bought on Black Friday, there's no stuffing a struggling quarterback back into his original packaging and dropping him off at customer service.

So grab your receipts, ask for a supervisor and prepare to leave a strongly worded one-star Yelp review. We're sorting college football's most frustrating NIL investments into three categories of increasingly dissatisfied customers.

All NIL valuations are for 2026 as reported by On3

We'd like to speak to the manager

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt | Aric Becker/ISI Photos/GettyImages

They're not angry. They're just disappointed. Well... maybe a little angry.

These are the purchases that haven't quite lived up to the five-star reviews. Nobody's flipping over the customer service counter or throwing hands just yet, but someone would appreciate an explanation from management.

None of these players are having particularly bad seasons, but the expectations for what would be accomplished with them on the team have fallen far short of what fans demand. These players are like Temu versions of what fans thought they were being paid for.

LSU fans paid for the luxury model, but Sam Leavitt has occasionally handled like a used car with transmission problems. The Tigers' prized quarterback has thrown for 2,797 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding another eight scores on the ground, but his 12 interceptions have helped turn a season of championship expectations into a 6-4 disappointment.

For the kind of money LSU reportedly invested in Leavitt, fans weren't expecting to spend their Saturdays wondering which version of their quarterback would show up. The production is there, but so are the costly mistakes. At this price point, customers expect a little more consistency and a lot fewer warning lights on the dashboard.

Washington fans thought they were purchasing a premium dual-threat quarterback, but Demond Williams Jr. hasn't exactly delivered the deluxe package. With 1,955 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions, along with 273 rushing yards and two additional scores, Williams has flashed the talent that made him such a valuable commodity.

Unfortunately, the Huskies' 6-4 record indicates the results haven't consistently matched expectations. Williams hasn't been a complete bust, but when you're paying top-shelf prices, occasional flashes of brilliance aren't quite enough to earn a five-star customer review. For now, Washington fans are still waiting for the product to perform as advertised.

We demand a refund

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood | Ali Gradischer/GettyImages

These customers have officially lost patience and are demanding a prompt and full refund.

The receipt is on the counter, and the manager has been called from the back. Somebody is threatening to take their business elsewhere, and the words "I know what I paid for" have been repeated at least six times. TikTok and Instagram clips are being recorded.

These were supposed to be premium purchases, not clearance-rack surprises.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Michigan fans — particularly Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy — thought they were purchasing the Rolls-Royce of college quarterbacks when Bryce Underwood arrived in Ann Arbor with a reported NIL package worth more than $10 million. Instead, the Wolverines are still waiting for the Hemi-powered muscle car to perform like something other than a vehicle stuck in first gear.

Underwood has thrown for just 950 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions while Michigan has stumbled to a 5-5 record. There's still plenty of time for the former No. 1 overall recruit to develop into a star, but that doesn't make the sticker shock any easier to swallow. When you spend that kind of money, you expect immediate horsepower, not a salesman explaining why the engine might finally start running smoothly in another year or two.

Miami fans thought they were getting a premium pass rusher when Damon Wilson arrived, but the Hurricanes might want to check whether the warranty covers disappearing acts. Through 10 games, Wilson has managed just 3.5 sacks and six total tackles, hardly the kind of production you'd expect from one of the most coveted defensive additions in the transfer portal.

Sure, Miami is sitting pretty at 9-1, but that doesn't mean every expensive purchase has justified its price tag. Wilson was supposed to be a disruptive force in opposing backfields, not an accessory to a defense that's winning without much help from its pricey new addition. At this point, Hurricanes fans might be justified in asking whether the store accidentally shipped them the display model.

Texas A&M fans ordered a championship-caliber quarterback and instead received a product that seems to malfunction whenever the pressure rises. Marcel Reed has thrown for just 1,649 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, leaving the Aggies sitting at a miserable 4-6. That's hardly the return customers expected after Reed entered the season as one of the SEC's most highly valued quarterbacks.

His dual-threat ability was supposed to make opposing defenses miserable, but the misery seems to be landing on folks in College Station who are experiencing buyer's remorse. At this point, Aggies fans aren't interested in troubleshooting tips or promises that the next software update will fix everything. They want to know whether the warranty is still valid.

Texas went shopping for a game-changing receiver and put Cam Coleman, one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal, in the cart. Unfortunately, the Longhorns appear to have purchased a luxury sports car they're only allowed to drive on Sundays.

Coleman has caught just 23 passes for 409 yards through nine games, and his seven touchdowns suggest the engine still has plenty of horsepower, but with 23 receptions on roughly 36 targets, Coleman's 61.8% catch rate is one of the worst in the FBS. The problem isn't necessarily that Coleman can't deliver. It's that Texas hasn't gotten nearly enough out of its expensive new weapon. Somewhere in Austin, a customer is asking why the most expensive item in the showroom spends so much time in the garage.

NC State fans were promised a quarterback capable of taking the Wolfpack offense to another level, but CJ Bailey has delivered the kind of inconsistent performance that sends customers straight to the complaint department. Bailey has thrown for 2,289 yards and 14 touchdowns against five interceptions, respectable numbers until you look at North Carolina State's disappointing 4-6 record.

The problem isn't that Bailey has been completely ineffective. It's that the Wolfpack haven't gotten the kind of results expected from a quarterback carrying such significant expectations. Fans didn't sign up for another season of occasional highlights surrounded by frustrating losses. They ordered a program-changing quarterback, and right now they're wondering whether somebody accidentally shipped the base model instead. To boot, he's probably partially responsible for the school finally sending coach Dave Doeren to the return bin.

We were robbed at gunpoint!

Former Penn State defensive end Chaz Coleman | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Every customer service department has that one complaint nobody knows how to handle. That brings us to Penn State-to-Tennessee transfer, Chaz Coleman.

2026 NIL valuation, $2 million.

Tackles: Zero.

Sacks: Zero.

Snaps: Zero

Tennessee went shopping for a premium pass rusher and landed one of the most coveted defensive transfers in the country. But before Coleman could deliver the kind of impact the Volunteers envisioned, his time with the program ended.

Forget asking for store credit. Tennessee fans might want to know whether the receipt is even worth keeping. This is the ultimate example of an expensive college football investment that went sideways before the customer ever got to enjoy the purchase.

Someone please offer fans in Knoxville a voucher for a free dessert at least.