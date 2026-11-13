How Kamario Taylor’s $7.5 million NIL deal will affect Alabama, LSU and Miami

There's a lot left to play in the 2026 college football season, but that doesn't mean schools aren't looking ahead. Several universities are already making moves to keep players around for the 2027 season, and Mississippi State handed out a big check.

On Nov. 11, Mississippi State and quarterback Kamario Taylor agreed to a $7.5M deal to return for the 2027 season, making him the highest-paid QB in college. The deal can rise to $9M with incentives, which is a monster deal.

Taylor was one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the nation, and many people speculated on whether he would return to the Bulldogs. He insisted he wanted to finish his career with Mississippi State, as he's playing for his hometown team.

Taylor's season was cut short by turf toe surgery, but his hot start to the season got him that hefty deal. That NIL deal will likely lead to moves across college football and will impact Alabama, LSU, and Miami.

Keelon Russell will look at Alabama to up his pay for 2027

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell is in the same class as Taylor, and what he's doing for his team is impressive. Going into Week 11, the Tide are ranked No. 3 in the nation and are in prime position to make the College Football Playoff.

Russell's performance on the field is a big reason why they are currently 7-2. He's third in the SEC in passing yards (2,263) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (18). Russell can also run the ball, logging 276 rushing yards and another five touchdowns.

According to On3, Russell is getting $2M in NIL for this season. With a chance to make the CFB Playoffs, on top of the caliber of year he's having, look for Russell to eye a raise. While he may not ask for the amount that Taylor got, he will certainly want more, given the deal that Taylor got from Mississippi State.

There's no secret that Russell is one of the top signal callers in the country, and the expectation is that he'll continue to ascend in 2028. To confirm that he'll be back, they may have to cough up some money.

LSU's Sam Leavitt is a name to keep an eye on

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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This season hasn't been smooth sailing to the degree that the LSU Tigers would have wanted. They are 6-3, and their chances of making the playoffs are slim. In the first year under Lane Kiffin, it appears they need some seasoning before they become a title contender.

With more recruits and transfers on the way, don't be shocked if the Tigers give a quarterback a nice NIL deal to return. Kiffin made it a priority to land quarterback Sam Leavitt in the transfer portal last year. So much so that LSU gave him an NIL between $4-$4.5M for the 2026 campaign.

Kiffin and his staff wanted a mobile quarterback with starts against some top competition, and they believed Leavitt fit the bill. And while they have three losses to ranked teams in 2026, Leavitt's numbers have still been solid.

He leads the SEC in completion percentage (71%) and passing yards (2,553), while being tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (17). Leavitt can also bring something with his legs, racking up 340 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

With Kiffin and his staff having one full year under their belt, there's a good shot they want to bring Leavitt back to make a push for a title in 2027. The fact that they gave Leavitt $4-$4.5M in 2026 shows they aren't scared to throw out money, and with Taylor getting that hefty deal from Mississippi State, that could have a ripple effect on LSU.

Malachi Toney is going to want a raise from Miami

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami receiver Malachi Toney has been one of the best playmakers in the country over the last two years. As a true freshman, Toney was so dynamic and explosive. He led the ACC in receiving yards (1,211) and receiving touchdowns (10), with a nation-best 109 catches.

Toney continued his stellar play in 2026 before suffering a high-ankle sprain. In eight games, Toney had 73 catches for 1,027 receiving yards, and 13 receiving touchdowns, which all currently lead the ACC.

With Jeremiah Smith expected to enter the NFL Draft, Toney is going to be the unquestioned top receiver in the nation. For 2026, he is getting $2M in NIL from the Hurricanes, but look for that number to increase. Especially since Smith got $5M from Ohio State this season.

First off, Miami gave quarterback Darien Mensah $6.5M in NIL in the portal to transfer. While they'll be in the market for another QB this offseason, making sure Toney is well compensated is at the top of their priorities.

The $2M that they gave Toney was yesterday's price, not today's. Yes, quarterbacks will get more money, but Toney is 1 of 1. With Taylor getting that bag, Toney will go to Miami and ask them for more money.