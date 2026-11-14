How Ohio State can still somehow reach the College Football Playoff

Ohio State is in survive-and-advance mode. That’s pretty much the only way to summarize the Buckeyes' 28-19 win against Northwestern on Saturday. It was another underwhelming game, and yet they remain alive in the College Football Playoff race. Ohio State still has a path to the College Football Playoff and it hinges on the Big Ten championship game. They’re one of five teams with two conference losses, and though they need help, they are still in the race.

There’s room for multiple three-loss teams in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State, despite a late-season skid, is still in the mix, and the win over Northwestern makes their case just a smidge stronger. Ohio State has to win out and will need some help, but at No. 20 in the rankings, the Buckeyes are absolutely still considered a bubble CFP team.

What must happen for Ohio State to reach the CFP

For one, the Buckeyes can’t afford any more losses. While a three-loss team will get in, a four-loss team won’t. They have two very winnable games in Nebraska and Michigan remaining. Winning those shouldn’t be an overwhelming task. They have a lot to prove so they don’t just need to win those games but they need to dominate them. It took a while, but they finally pulled away from Northwestern. The selection committee won’t feel compelled to give Ohio State the benefit of the doubt if they don’t pass the eye test to close the season.

Not only does Ohio State need to win out, but the Buckeyes need to win the Big Ten title game. It’s hard to see them getting an at-large bid. They probably need to win the Big Ten, not just get to the title game. Any losses between now and the CFP will keep them out.

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Can Luke Fahey carry this team to the CFP?

Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest problem with Ohio State right now is its quarterback play isn’t great. Granted, the Buckeyes lost their previous two games because of how poorly the team has looked as a whole. The defense solved its problems, and special teams had its moments too, but it’s going to come down to this offense in this late season push. Fahey is a true freshman, but didn’t look particularly strong in the win over Northwestern. They’ll need him to step up his play if they want to stay in the CFP conversation.

I don’t think Ohio State gets dinged like 2023 Florida State did in terms of being left out because they lost their starting quarterback, but I do think their best shot of getting in hinges on how well Fahey can play. He missed too many passes Saturday and though Chris Henry Jr. didn’t help him by dropping an easy touchdown, there were still moments where Fahey clearly still has a developmental leap to make.

All the presure is on Fahey. He could be the difference in whether Ohio State comes up short in the CFP race or sneaks in. Everybody is counting Ohio State out of the CFP race, but there’s a possibility it can still get in. The road started with the win over Northwestern and it’s could continue if they finish out the season strong.