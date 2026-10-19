Oregon State's Jesse Legree demands the Heisman committee's attention

Week 7 in college football severely altered the Heisman Trophy race and nobody, not even the Heisman committee, even realizes it. There's one player who has been ignored for far too long this season and the only thing dragging his resume down is the fact that he plays for a Pac-12 team.

Oregon State wide receiver Jesse Legree deserves your attention but he's fighting a media machine that prefers to give the spotlight to the players participating for the conference benefactors of the respective television networks. ESPN, FOX and the companies that paid for the rights to air Big Ten and SEC games aren't going to tell you Legree is statistically the best receiver — and arguably the best player — in the game this year.

Jesse Legree is on pace for 2,080 yards if they play 14 games (pac 12 championship + Bowl game or playoff) which would be an FBS single season record.



An incredible season so far. @BeaverFootball https://t.co/Zv2Kp0Zvxy — College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) October 18, 2026

Before the Jeremiah Smith stans throw out the blasphemy charges, let's just take a look at the numbers to start. Ohio State's record breaker is beyond impressive, no doubt about it, but to date he's been outdone by Legree who, get this, is a true freshman.

Jesse Legree Jeremiah Smith Rec: 46 Rec: 52 Yards: 1,040 Yards: 984 TD: 14 TD: 12 Avg: 22.6 Avg: 18.9 Long: 90 Long: 72

Just because Legree is wearing a Pac-12 patch, a conference relegated from power status because TV networks conspired with the Big Ten to lure USC, Oregon, UCLA and Washington away, doesn't mean his body of work is any less deserving of attention. The best players in college football don't all play in the Power Four.

CFB upsets and injuries should severely alter 2026 Heisman odds not lock them in

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jesse Legree | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's entirely possible that Legree hits a rut and his incredible first season in the sport comes to a halt. However, he actually looks to be the player in the best position to continue dominating the receiving game. Week 7 produced seismic results across conferences that should've impacted the Heisman odds more than they did.

Ohio State survived an epic clash with Indiana but lost quarterback Julian Sayin for "several weeks" due to an injury to his throwing shoulder. That means Smith is stuck with true freshman passer Luke Fahey who appears doubtful to step up and fill the championship-caliber void left by Sayin. There's a very real possibility Smith's production drops off considerably over the second half of the season.

At the moment, Legree is fifth on Las Vegas' odds list trailing Smith -- still the favorite -- Miami QB Darian Mensah, Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss and Notre Dame QB CJ Carr. There's still a lot of football left to be played but it feels like the oddsmakers are instructing the Heisman voters to just decide who to crown based on what's happened so far. That's an unfair way to go about it and cheapens an award meant to recognize the most outstanding player of the whole season.

If a position player appears to be slowing, the Heisman typically defaults to a quarterback. Yet, there haven't been any truly exceptional passers this year. Mensah hasn't played any challenging opponent yet and the teams Miami has had to eek out wins against were steep underdogs entering the contest (he needed double OT to down Florida State). Chambliss and Ole Miss are flying under the radar and Carr finally showed cracks against BYU.

Oregon State's games are largely relegated to the CW, Turner or USA Network because it's all the Pac-12 could scrounge up for a media deal as it builds itself back up after being emaciated in 2024. That doesn't mean the quality of football is garbage. The Beavers are playing former Mountain West teams that have threatened for CFP berths in the past.

Take the time to watch Legree as Oregon State exits its bye week (next game: Oct. 31 at Fresno State). He only had one FBS offer exiting high school and it was to attend school in Corvallis. He's making the most of that doubt every other college coach had in him. The Heisman voters should reward him for it now instead of waiting him to inevitably transfer to a Big Ten or SEC school next year.