Are the Oregon Ducks ... back? After slamming the door on Michigan in Week 11, which capped off a three-week span where the team convincingly beat ranked Northwestern and Ohio State teams, they are suddenly sitting third in the Big Ten and will probably be positioned on the College Football Playoff bubble for Week 12.

Michigan, having had CFP hopes of its own at the start of the year under new head coach Kyle Whittingham, has ironically suffered a similar fate to rival Ohio State. The Wolverines have no true quarterback and this year looks like it will be the first playoff since 2018 to not feature them or the Buckeyes.

This is the opportunity Oregon has been waiting for and it, funnily enough, comes in a season where the team isn't going to be a Top 4 seed in the playoff. With undefeated UCLA and one-loss Indiana sitting in front of them, can the Ducks convince the CFP Selection Committee it's worthy of one of the last spots in the 12-team bracket? Their path is actually clearer than you'd think.

How three-loss Oregon can sneak back into the CFP field

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Firstly, two teams ranked ahead of Oregon lost in Week 11. No. 14 Houston and No. 11 Kentucky both suffered defeats to unranked opponents, so that means Oregon will be lifted at least two spots from No. 16 to No. 14, which places it squarely on the bubble. With that in mind, let's also glance at the Ducks' final two games of the regular season. They face a pair of opponents that have had their own fair share of struggles, therefore making the close of the campaign very winnable.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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Nov. 20 at Michigan State

Nov. 28 vs. Washington

However, even if Oregon wins both games and finishes 9-3, it's going to need some help on two different fronts (maybe even three). Of course, if Oregon wants to try and earn a berth in the 12-team field via qualifying for the Big Ten title game, then it needs one of UCLA or Indiana to collapse down the stretch.

The undefeated Bruins face an angry Michigan team in Ann Arbor and then end the year against cross-town rival USC, which has nothing left to lose after suffering its third loss of the season against Indiana on Saturday. The Hoosiers, like Oregon, face the Huskies and then in-state rival Purdue. It's very unlikely either UCLA or Indiana loses out over their final two games, but there's a real chance either loses at least one.

That being said, Oregon would prefer Indiana be the one to stumble in the final two weeks. An undefeated UCLA would make the Ducks' Oct. 10 loss to the Bruins look that much better and ease the bruises made by additional losses to Oklahoma State and Illinois. Oregon would own the tiebreaker over Indiana if the two finish 7-2 in the Big Ten due to Oregon having a better common conference opponent record (the Ducks beat Ohio State and the Hoosiers didn't) but that would only hold if both teams beat Washington.

In the event Indiana does not drop a game in the final two weeks, Oregon would need a number of other teams ranked above it to drop at least one game so it could jump them ahead of the final rankings. That would include BYU (8-2), Iowa (8-2) and/or Tennessee (8-2), likely elevating a 9-3 Oregon into the Top 11.

That's a lot of things that need to happen to benefit the Ducks, but remember when we all were convinced it was a three-loss SEC team that would be included in the bracket? According to ESPN broadcasts on Saturday, that was still 96 percent likely to happen, but this Oregon team take advantage of that remaining four percent and shock the world under the right conditions.