Ranking every SEC QB after 7 weeks as Arch Manning flops, Trinidad Chambliss shines

Arch Manning isn’t having much fun this season. Neither are Marcel Reed or John Mateer. You’d think that maybe some of these high profile, big budget programs that are supposedly fully committed to winning at the highest of levels would be able to put their quarterbacks in position for success.

And to be completely honest, they more or less have. But things are just not working out at quarterback for the Longhorns, Aggies, and Sooners.

Meanwhile, guys like Trinidad Chambliss over at Ole Miss are having a blast this season. Yes, it’s certainly possible that losing significant chunks of last season’s coaching staff could hinder the offense in some way, shape, or form at some point, but there’s no evidence of that actually coming to fruition just yet. Chambliss has been a star (and he’s the best quarterback in the SEC right now).

No. 16: Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt Commodores

I don’t envy the position that Jared Curtis stepped into. As a freshman quarterback following after one of the best players in program history, Curtis has managed to throw for 1242 yards and six touchdowns against seven picks. He has more passing yards than Byrum Brown, Marcel Reed, and Faizon Brandon, but those probably aren’t the best benchmarks for success.

No. 15: Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m confused. I know losing Collin Klein may have lowered the ceiling for this offense, but it really feels like the Aggies have taken a nose dive. And really it’s Marcel Reed’s production that has taken the most alarming step back from last season to this season.

Reed is completing 55.7 percent of his passes (down from 62.1 percent) and has 1227 passing yards for just seven touchdowns while also throwing six interceptions. He’s struggling and it’s alarming.

No. 14: John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners

When John Mateer and Ben Arbuckle were at Washington State, they produced some really fun offenses that involved points being scored. And when they arrived at Oklahoma, it feels like they somehow forgot to produce fun offenses that involve scoring points. Mateer has completed 65.1 percent of his passes (not bad) for 1308 yards and just nine touchdowns against seven interceptions (not great).

No. 13: Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What an underwhelming season this has been for Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns offense. In what was supposed to be a season that Texas was capable of competing for a national title, Arch should have been a Heisman candidate, and this team was supposed to be thrashing folks left and right, Manning has struggled and the Longhorns are struggling as a result.

We’re talking about a guy who has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for just 1295 yards (215.8 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns against five picks. That’s not the worst in the SEC, but it’s certainly not the best. It feels especially bad with all the talent surrounding him on this roster.

No. 12: KJ Jackson, Arkansas Razorbacks

There are so many things that are going wrong with the Arkansas Razorbacks this season, but KJ Jackson hasn’t been all that bad. His completion percentage of 60.9 percent isn’t ideal, but he’s thrown for 1444 yards and has seven touchdowns while only throwing four picks. Jackson also has 140 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Not mind blowing sort of stuff, but not bad.

No. 11: Faizon Brandon/George MacIntyre, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like the Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Tennessee Volunteers have found themselves in a situation where they’ve had to use a couple of different quarterbacks. For the Vols, things haven’t been all that bad (or all that impressive), and it’ll be interesting to see how this offense decides to go forward in upcoming games.

Faizon Brandon has just 697 passing yards on the season, but he’s also thrown seven touchdowns and just one interception. George MacIntyre has 592 passing yards and a couple of touchdowns, but also three picks.

No. 10: Aaron Philo/Tramel Jones Jr., Florida Gators

Florida’s offense has intrigued me this season. It’s proven capable of absolutely punishing folks (like the Ole Miss Rebels) and then has sputtered and puttered and fallen short at times (Missouri and South Carolina). And while the Gators have had to turn to two quarterbacks this season, it hasn’t been awful. That includes Tramell Jones Jr.’s most recent showing in a 27-24 upset win over Texas.

Florida is 5-2 on the season and has an interesting quarterback situation. Jones hasn’t been the most explosively productive player ever, but if he can steadily contribute for their offense like he did in that three-point win over UT, then the Gators will be just fine.

No. 9: Byrum Brown, Auburn Tigers

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things haven’t been completely perfect for Byrum Brown as he and Alex Golesh moved from South Florida to Auburn, but the Tigers’ quarterback did just help pull off an upset of the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, which is not insigifnicant. Now, Brown’s stats weren’t amazing in that game (and they haven’t been phenomenal all season), but he’s not actively getting in the way of his team’s ability to win.

Brown is averaging just north of 200 passing yards per game and has eight passing touchdowns against seven picks. He’s also run for 459 yards and five scores on the ground so far, which isn’t bad in this conference. Still, Auburn would probably benefit from Brown improving as a passer.

No. 8: LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks

LaNorris Sellers is such a thrill to get to see play in any given week. He’s only completing 61.5 percent of his passes this season and only has 1338 passing yards and 12 touchdowns through the air, but he’s limiting his mistakes (just four picks through six games) and has run for an additional 411 yards and two more touchdowns.

No. 7: Austin Simmons, Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Austin Simmons has accomplished should absolutely be celebrated. He has stepped in as the starting quarterback for the Tigers and managed to throw for 1773 yards and 14 scores in seven games. His completion percentage in big games isn’t great (his season completion percentage is sitting at 63.2 percent), but he’s productive.

No. 6: Kenny Minchey, Kentucky Wildcats

Pairing Kenny Minchey with Will Stein’s offense has been an absolute delight to keep up with this season and I’m sure Kentucky Wildcat fans are loving seeing him perform on a weekly basis. Minchey is completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 1552 yards and 13 touchdowns while only throwing one pick so far this season. Those are solid numbers through seven games.

No. 5: Keelon Russell, Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oh there’s so much potential and talent here, but the Tennessee Volunteers really figured out how to limit him this past week in a way that might be a bit worrisome. He’s averaging a little under 250 passing yards per game so far this season and has managed to score a combined 17 touchdowns. When he’s playing well, Alabama’s offense is terrifying.

No. 4: Kamario Taylor/Parker Puckett, Mississippi State Bulldogs

An injury is the real issue here and I’m conflicted having this group this low. If Taylor was fully healthy, he is a legitimate Heisman candidate and I think the Mississippi State Bulldogs (and their fans) would have had a bit more fun when MSU took on the LSU Tigers. Taylor leads the SEC in passing yards per game with 290 and he has 18 combined touchdowns.

Parker Puckett, a walk-on freshman quarterback, started for the Bulldogs against the LSU Tigers and things didn’t exactly go well for Mississippi State’s offense as it was shut out. If Taylor is out for an extended period of time, the Bulldogs will need Puckett to be a bit more proficient than that. If he doesn’t, then this duo would probably get ranked a good bit lower in the coming weeks.

No. 3: Sam Leavitt, LSU Tigers

Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Sam Leavitt doesn’t make mind-boggling decisions, he’s really, really effective and capable of really carving up opposing defenses on a regular basis. Leavitt has proven capable of scoring touchdowns (he has 21 total so far as he’s thrown for 14 and run for seven), but he also has eight interceptions (which is bad).

Leavitt is explosive (in both good and bad ways) and has a lot of potential. As long as he limits the turnovers and puts the Tigers in position for success, things will work out just fine for him in Baton Rouge.

No. 2: Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs

Gunner Stockton plays a pretty impressive and refined game. He’s efficient in that he completes a high percentage of passes (74.1 percent) and also he’s managed to throw for 16 touchdowns this season all while throwing just four interceptions. He's not making mistakes and he's putting the Bulldogs in position to win games (while looking impressive in the process). That's a good combination to have.

No. 1: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have a hard time picking against him right now. Just truly, there’s so much talent in the SEC, but despite all that’s changed for Ole Miss and its offense, Chambliss is a huge reason as to why the Rebels keep succeeding on that side of the ball.

In just six games, Chambliss has been able to throw for 14 touchdowns, run for six scores, and put up just under 280 passing yards per game. He is a legitimate Heisman Candidate and has been consistently impressive for the Rebels.