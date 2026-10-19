The Arch Manning transfer destinations that would save Texas QB's career

Remember when Arch Manning was supposed to be Texas' first Heisman Trophy winner since Ricky Williams back in 1998? Good times. Now, the junior passer is apparently trending toward being benched for a freshman — or at least he will be if he doesn't improve after the Longhorns just suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since 2021.

KJ Lacey Jr., a four-star freshman out of Alabama, is reportedly expected to receive a significant share of first-team snaps at practice ahead of Texas' Week 8 matchup with No. 7 Ole Miss. Manning, is still expected to be the starter for that game in Austin, but his leash could be shorter than anybody imagined after consecutive lackluster weeks.

Should Manning eventually be benched for Lacey, that likely would signal the end of his time in Austin. If he still wishes to capitalize on a potential NFL future, his choices will either be enter the draft and hope for what's left of his hype to carry him to a high pick or (more realistically) transfer for his senior year and try to reclaim his first-round potential elsewhere. Here are some options for programs that could help him do just that.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee v Arkansas | Wesley Hitt/GettyImages

When Manning was choosing between offers coming out of high school, many wondered if he'd follow his uncle Peyton's footsteps and spurn Oxford for Knoxville. He ultimately chose a different shade of orange, but after a rough three years in Austin he could still turn things around at Tennessee. Head coach Josh Heupel recruits well, and having Manning's name on his roster could attract big-name receivers and transfer prospects this offseason.

Heupel had to bench 18-year-old five-star Faizon Brandon for redshirt freshman George MacIntyre earlier this season, and while the latter held his own against Alabama in Week 7, he's still an unproven commodity. Manning is at least seasoned and probably would win the starting job over both — if either decided to stay in Knoxville — during camp. With SEC remaining a wide open race year to year, who knows how much upside Manning could find with the Volunteers? And Heupel's offense has historically been pretty friendly for quarterbacks.

Ole Miss Rebels

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 17 Missouri at Ole Miss | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The other side of the family legacy coin would be heading to Ole Miss, where Arch's other uncle Eli and his grandpa Archie are practically pillars of the program. He'd be stepping into a larger shadow than Peyton's, but perhaps operating in the shade could be good for alleviating some pressure.

Trinidad Chambliss managed to win court-ordered eligibility this season, but he's definitely out after 2026. Then Ole Miss is going to have to figure out how to fill that void. Rather than elevating a youngster who will have to develop, Manning could be both the best PR and football solution. Manning wouldn't have Lane Kiffin to learn under like Chambliss did last year, but he could focus on sharpening his fundamentals and perhaps emulate his family's patriarchs at the same time.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Arizona State v Texas Tech | John E. Moore III/GettyImages

If Manning wanted a complete change of scenery, exiting the SEC would be the best path. Even better, he could stay in the state of Texas and still be in a position to succeed. Texas Tech has remained a Big 12 favorite and a top-10 team without the embattled Brendan Sorsby and with the inconsistent play of QB2 Will Hammond. The latter may receive an indication it's best for him to pursue opportunities elsewhere if Manning were to show any interest in Lubbock.

Even if Manning isn't wanting for compensation, Texas Tech could certainly offer a competitive NIL package via mega-booster Cody Campbell. It would be a fool's thought to believe the oil magnate wouldn't make a strong pass at Manning should he enter the portal. Having Manning helm of an offense in the Big 12, a conference known for defense-optional approaches, could at least help reframe him as the offensive savant he was predicted to be. That would boost his draft stock more than staying in the defense-heavy SEC.

Indiana Hoosiers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 17 Ohio State at Indiana | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Head coach Curt Cignetti is a QB whisperer. At James Madison he turned Ben DiNucci into a household name, at least if you're a household that keeps up with NFL backup passers. Then he turned Fernando Mendoza into a Heisman winner and the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. Now he's got Josh Hoover playing at a similar level; there's something in the water in Bloomington, and Manning could use some of it to replenish his prospects.

Getting him to the Big Ten would also keep his name in the national spotlight. He would have the opportunity to help Cignetti keep Indiana in the center of conversations rather than allow the program to begin creeping back into the Midwest hedges as the usual suspects reclaim postseason success. It wouldn't be surprising to see a Manning-led Hoosier squad go deep in the 24-team College Football Playoff next year.

Oregon Ducks

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 10 UCLA at Oregon | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Dan Lanning works well with high-potential quarterbacks. Senior Dante Moore unfortunately suffered a serious concussion that put his season in jeopardy and could potentially drop his draft stock at the worst time. Backup Dylan Raiola was OK in relief, but he also just turned the ball over six times in a loss to UCLA.

Both Moore and third-stringer Brock Thomas will graduate out after this year, leaving Raiola with a decision as to whether to stick around or try again elsewhere. Should Manning show the slightest bit of interest in going to Eugene, the junior needs to find a new home or his own NFL prospects will go down the drain quick. Though it wouldn't be surprising to see Raiola believe he could beat out Manning in an offseason QB battle.

UCLA Bruins

Wisconsin v UCLA | Luke Hales/GettyImages

This would be an intriguing wild card option. Head coach Bob Chesney continued Cignetti's magic at James Madison, leading the Dukes to the 2025 Playoff, and now he's carried that over to UCLA. The Bruins were looked at as Big Ten basement dwellers when Chesney and Co. arrived, but they've defied expectations with an undefeated start and a real path to the conference title game. That's one way to garner the attention of high-level transfer prospects.

Chesney started the year with former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava under center, but the senior suffered an unfortunate season-ending injury. Now the Bruins are riding with fellow senior Ty Dieffenbach, a former FCS passer who will graduate out after this year. Behind him are Iamaleava's little brother, Madden, and two other freshmen. Manning would have the starter role locked up and he'd helm an underrated offense that could enter 2027 as dark horses for not only the Big Ten but the national title race too.