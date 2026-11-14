Updated college football Week 11 schedule with new start times after FAA ground stop

The Federal Aviation Administration’s four-hour nationwide grounding of flights led some college football conferences to shuffle their schedules for Saturday — and, in one case, Sunday.

The ground stop issued by the FAA because of communication problems started at about 4:15 p.m. Eastern time Friday and was lifted at around 8:30 p.m. But by then, many teams had already punted on their travel plans for the day. While college football teams typically travel Friday ahead of Saturday games, several were planning to depart early Saturday morning.

That uncertainty led to an impromptu reshuffling of the schedule. Here’s a quick look at what’s changed. All times Eastern:

Big 12’s big moves

UCF receiver Duane Thomas Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big 12 made the most changes, adjusting the kickoff times of four games.

Arizona State’s visit to UCF was postponed two hours and will begin at 5:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPNU. The Kansas-West Virginia game originally was set for that time slot but will instead kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Baylor’s visit to CFP No. 10 BYU was pushed back 3.5 hours and will start at 7 p.m. with Fox televising the game. That sets up a Big 12 doubleheader on that network with No. 2 Utah's visit to No. 23 Arizona following at 10:30 p.m. The Utes were to fly to Tucson on Saturday morning.

Sooners playing later — a full day later

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest disruption in the SEC revolves around No. 19 Mississippi's game at Oklahoma after the Rebels' travel troubles led the league to push it all the way back to Sunday. It will start at 1 p.m. and be aired by the SEC Network.

The league’s decision led Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny to post a sharply critical statement to X in which he called the decision unfair but said “we’ve been given no other choice.”

In the SEC’s other switch, the Auburn-Mississippi State game in Starkville was pushed to 4:15 p.m. and will be shown on the SEC Network.

Big Ten, American adjustments

Michigan State running back Brandon Tullis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only change in the Big Ten is in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State’s home game against Washington was pushed back to 5:30 p.m. due to the disruptions with the Huskies' cross-country flight.

There were two moves in the American: Tulane’s game at Rice will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and Florida Atlantic’s visit to Tulsa will begin at 7:15 p.m.. Both games are on ESPN Plus.