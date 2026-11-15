Updated SEC power rankings after Georgia routs Missouri while Alabama, Tennessee wake up

Some SEC teams that earned emotional victories last week found themselves sidestepping potential trap situations on the road.

No such concerns for the league’s top dogs — or, top Dawgs.

Even before Kentucky-Florida and Texas-LSU kicked off — and a day before Oklahoma was to play host to Mississippi in a travel-delayed showdown — home underdogs Vanderbilt and Texas A&M hung with ranked guests Alabama and Tennessee, respectively, for a while. But eventually, the Crimson Tide and Volunteers pulled away for double-digit victories.

Georgia faced no resistance from a Missouri team playing for its playoff life. The Bulldogs routed the Tigers 48-21 to send a statement to the rest of the league: They deserve that top ranking.

Updated SEC power rankings after Georgia rolls, Alabama survives

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Bulldogs (8-1) Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) Texas Longhorns (7-2) Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) LSU Tigers (6-3) South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3) Florida Gators (5-3) Missouri Tigers (6-4) Auburn Tigers (5-4) Oklahoma Sooners (4-4) Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) Texas A&M Aggies (4-6) Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6) Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5)

Georgia sends a message with Mizzou rout

Georgia receiver Isiah Canion | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When Georgia ascended to No. 1 in the CFP rankings following Miami’s loss at Notre Dame, some questioned whether the Bulldogs’ loss to middling Auburn was being ignored. They wondered what two unbeatens — Utah and UCLA — had done wrong.

By taking No. 22 Missouri’s playoff hopes and completely squashing them, though, the Bulldogs sent a message. This one was never in doubt. Georgia led 31-0 in the first half and was never seriously threatened. Now the Bulldogs can turn their attention from one ranked SEC bubble team to another — No. 17 South Carolina — before closing the regular season against rival Georgia Tech.

No slip-up for Alabama despite QB drama

Alabama defensive lineman Fatutoa Henry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a classic situation for Alabama to sleepwalk. Coming off an emotional 31-13 rout at LSU last week, the Crimson Tide traveled to Vanderbilt to face the last-place Commodores. Compounding that emotional letdown potential, the Tide also had some quarterback questions with starter Keelon Russell dealing with an ankle injury and reports indicating Austin Mack would make his first start of the season.

In a surprise, Russell started despite the injury. But the sloppy Tide had trouble getting started. They didn’t lead until the final minute of the first half. But Russell wound up finishing with three touchdown passes in the workmanlike 21-6 win.

Tennessee wakes up in time to beat Texas A&M

Speaking of sleepwalking, the Tennessee team that took on Texas A&M looked nothing like the crew that scored at will in a 34-6 rout of Kentucky. The Volunteers trailed the Aggies 7-6 at halftime and only found their way into the end zone once. It took five field goals from Cooper Ranvier to send the Aggies to their third straight loss.